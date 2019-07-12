Google has revealed that it will be rolling out a new design for the News tab on the search results page over the coming weeks. The revamped design will be limited to the desktop version of Google Search and will be a major departure from the existing look that is mostly a list of stacks with grouped links on various news items about the search term. Although not much is known about the new look, it seems cleaner and packs more emphasis on the publisher and their branding.

Google announced the upcoming change in a tweet via Google News Initiative account. The company hasn't shared many details, but the company did say that the new design will reach the users over the next few weeks.

“Over the next couple weeks we're rolling out a redesigned News tab in Search on desktop,” Google wrote in the tweet. “The refreshed design makes publisher names more prominent and organizes articles more clearly to help you find the news you need.”

The company has published a before and after look of the News tab and it shows the redesigned News tab will now feature a new “People Also Search For” carousal. The carousal will be followed by news results cards that will highlight the publisher name on top, headline in the middle, and the description and publish time at the bottom. The news story image will be present on the right side in the card.

It is unclear if the new design with favour larger publishers. Still, the redesigned News tab is going to impact publishers as it will feature limited number of links, unlike the current version, which highlights a significant chunk of stories.

Google has made several changes to the Search page design over the last few weeks. One of the major changes was in the search menu on the results page and it now includes category icons.