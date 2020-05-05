Technology News
loading

Google Starts Rolling Out ‘May 2020 Core Update’ That Could Affect the Search Results You See

The new Google update is expected to take one to two weeks to fully roll out.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 5 May 2020 17:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Starts Rolling Out ‘May 2020 Core Update’ That Could Affect the Search Results You See

Google rolls out its core updates to bring significant, broad changes to search algorithms

Highlights
  • Google has announced the May 2020 Core Update
  • The search giant last brought its core update in January
  • Google search will get some changes through the new update

Google has started rolling out a new core search algorithm update that it calls the May 2020 Core Update. The new update comes months after the search giant released the last core algorithm update back in January. The goal behind updates like these are to try and improve the quality of results that users get when they enter a search query into the site. While this is good for an end user, many sites might see their performance fluctuate as a result of the core update. To avoid its results being manipulated, Google doesn't give out the details of its routine updates, merely advising content creators to focus on quality content.

A tweet posted by Google earlier today announced that the May 2020 Core Update has started rolling out for all users. The update would, however, take about one to two weeks to fully roll out.

 

Broader update to enhance Google search experience
The new update is a broad core algorithm update that would bring a list of changes to Google's search algorithms and systems. This is unlike the regular changes that the company releases incrementally to improve search results.

“Several times a year, we make significant, broad changes to our search algorithms and systems. We refer to these as ‘core updates.' They're designed to ensure that overall, we're delivering on our mission to present relevant and authoritative content to searchers,” Google noted in a blog post defining the core algorithm updates.

Apart from other changes, core updates are likely to affect Google Discover. Some sites are also expected to note drops or gains during such updates.

“We know those with sites that experience drops will be looking for a fix, and we want to ensure they don't try to fix the wrong things. Moreover, there might not be anything to fix at all,” the search giant said.

Having said that, webmasters and search engine optimisation (SEO) teams are advised to stay focussed on bringing quality content through their sites. The content should provide original information, reporting, research, or analysis along with a comprehensive description of the topic. It is also recommended to have a descriptive but not exaggerating or sensationalist headline. Furthermore, there are a list of content, quality, expertise, and comparative questions that webmasters and SEO folks should ask themselves about their content.

Drops, gains from search algorithm updates are common
It is natural that since Google makes certain changes at the algorithm level, some websites face drops, while the other ones get some gains in their traffic. There isn't any hard and fast rule to fix such impacts post an update starts rolling out. Nevertheless, it's better to consider analytics to understand ranking changes of your website.

The last core algorithm update that Google brought to its search engine took place in January. The company had also introduced a new design for desktop searches around the same time that faced some backlash from users initially.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? Samsung Galaxy S20 in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Search, Google, SEO, May 2020 Core Update
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Huawei Y5P, Huawei Y6P Budget Phones With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Tipped, Alleged Renders Leaked
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras

Related Stories

Google Starts Rolling Out ‘May 2020 Core Update’ That Could Affect the Search Results You See
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  3. JioFiber Set-Top Box Adds Amazon Prime Video Streaming Support
  4. Airtel Customers Get Free Zee5 Access Until July 12
  5. Mrs. Serial Killer Is One of the Stupidest Movies of All Time
  6. Amazon, Flipkart, Snapdeal Start Taking Orders for Non-Essential Products
  7. OnePlus 8 Pro ‘Black Crush’ Display Issue a Hardware Problem: Report
  8. Apple, Google Ban Use of Location Tracking in Contact Tracing Apps
  9. WhatsApp Pay Said to Go Live in India By May-End
  10. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launch in India Teased by Xiaomi
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Starts Rolling Out ‘May 2020 Core Update’ That Could Affect the Search Results You See
  2. Huawei Y5P, Huawei Y6P Budget Phones With MediaTek Helio P22 SoC Tipped, Alleged Renders Leaked
  3. Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 Launch Teased by Xiaomi India MD Manu Kumar Jain
  4. France Accuses Apple of Refusing Help With 'StopCovid' App
  5. Jansunwai Stranded Migrant Workers Registration Facility Launched by Uttar Pradesh Government
  6. Apple, Google Detail Exposure Notifications That Will Come Through Their COVID-19 Contact Tracing System
  7. Tom Cruise to Shoot a Movie in Space, in Talks With NASA, Elon Musk’s SpaceX: Report
  8. Lenovo Legion Gaming Phone Tipped to Come With 144Hz Refresh Rate, Dual USB Type-C Ports
  9. Apple Announces 13-Inch MacBook Pro Refresh With New Magic Keyboard, 256GB Base Storage
  10. Google Pixel Phones Getting May 2020 Android Security Update
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com