Google Search Gets New Feature to Help You Tune Your Guitar

Google Search’s built-in instrument tuner has a simple interface, but its effectiveness will depend on the quality of the microphone in use.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 8 October 2021 17:32 IST
Google Search Gets New Feature to Help You Tune Your Guitar

Photo Credit: Google

You can access the feature by typing "Google tuner" in the Google Search bar

  • Google Search gets an inbuilt guitar tuner feature
  • Google instrument tuner uses the microphone of the device
  • Google launched the instrument tuner feature on October 7

Google has added a new feature that allows users to tune their stringed instruments with ease. The internet giant has added an instrument tuner to its search engine that will let you tune a guitar using the microphone of your device. The new inbuilt tuner works like any other guitar tuning app available on different app stores. The feature is now live and users just need an updated browser and a phone or a computer with microphone access to try it. You can access the tuner by simply typing "Google tuner" in the Google Search bar.

The rollout of the latest feature was first spotted by Android Police. The report says that Google unveiled the instrument tuner feature on the search platform on Thursday, October 7. The interface of the chromatic tuner is familiar and works just like any other popular instrument tuning app on Google Play store or Apple's App Store — much like a physical tuner. When the user plays a string on their guitar, the tuner will quickly catch the note and give suggestions to play the note aimed.

In order to use the feature, you need to provide Google the permission to use your device's microphone. The output from the instrument tuner will depend on the quality of the microphone of your mobile phone or computer, but should generally work fine with most devices.

Google has introduced several features for its platforms lately. The search giant released Chrome 94 stable update with new security features, new functionality, and bug fixes for Android, iOS, Mac, and Windows operating systems last month. The company recently announced eco-friendly routing, lite navigation for cyclists, and bike and scooter share information features on Google Maps to the users' reduce carbon footprint.

Google has also added new search filters on Gmail for Android. The new feature allows users to quickly and easily filter email search results on their mobile devices. The search filters should appear below the search box on the Gmail app. The filter can be a name or a specific timeframe. Additionally, Google has released new settings to the Google app on Android that lets users choose if they want personalised search results.

Windows 11 has been unveiled, but do you need it? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
