Google has been spotted to have started testing use of the Google Sans font in Search on mobile devices. The new font, which is an optimised version of Product Sans, is already used across all the product logos used by Google. It is reported that the new font is also rolling out to many of the company's Web properties and apps that are based on the Material Design language. The latest change comes months after Google Search for mobile devices added a 'More results' button to serve search results based on the infinite scroll technique instead of using the traditional pagination through the 'Next' button.

As reported by folks at 9to5Google, Google has opted for an A/B testing model to start testing its Google Sans font in Search specific to mobile devices. The new font doesn't appear to offer an all-new look and feel. However, it is touted to be optimised for a responsive Web experience and can work at different sizes, starting from billboards to mobile devices. Google at I/O developer conference last month reportedly highlighted the optimised nature of Google Sans.

Interestingly, similar to Product Sans that is a geometric sans-serif typeface specifically designed for branding purposes at Google, Google Sans is proprietary and exclusive to Google. This means that you won't be able to see the new font commonly on products and services offered by companies other than Google.

The initial presence of Google Sans was spotted on the Google app for Android last month. However, Google hasn't publicly revealed any details about its new design change.

Folks at 9to5Google were able to see Google Sans in search results by emulating Pixel 2 XL in the Developer tools on Chrome. We weren't able to independently confirm the development, though.

Back in April, Google Search for mobile devices rolled out a 'More results' button that made it easier for mobile users to load multiple search pages. It enabled users to load new search listings just below the ones already being viewed. The new button replaced the 'Next' button that was loading search results in fresh pages.