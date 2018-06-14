Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Search Starts Testing 'Google Sans' Font for Mobile Users

 
, 14 June 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Search Starts Testing 'Google Sans' Font for Mobile Users

Highlights

  • Google Search is testing "Google Sans" font
  • The new font is currently testing on mobile devices
  • It is an optimised version of Product Sans

Google has been spotted to have started testing use of the Google Sans font in Search on mobile devices. The new font, which is an optimised version of Product Sans, is already used across all the product logos used by Google. It is reported that the new font is also rolling out to many of the company's Web properties and apps that are based on the Material Design language. The latest change comes months after Google Search for mobile devices added a 'More results' button to serve search results based on the infinite scroll technique instead of using the traditional pagination through the 'Next' button.

As reported by folks at 9to5Google, Google has opted for an A/B testing model to start testing its Google Sans font in Search specific to mobile devices. The new font doesn't appear to offer an all-new look and feel. However, it is touted to be optimised for a responsive Web experience and can work at different sizes, starting from billboards to mobile devices. Google at I/O developer conference last month reportedly highlighted the optimised nature of Google Sans.

Interestingly, similar to Product Sans that is a geometric sans-serif typeface specifically designed for branding purposes at Google, Google Sans is proprietary and exclusive to Google. This means that you won't be able to see the new font commonly on products and services offered by companies other than Google.

The initial presence of Google Sans was spotted on the Google app for Android last month. However, Google hasn't publicly revealed any details about its new design change.

Folks at 9to5Google were able to see Google Sans in search results by emulating Pixel 2 XL in the Developer tools on Chrome. We weren't able to independently confirm the development, though.

Back in April, Google Search for mobile devices rolled out a 'More results' button that made it easier for mobile users to load multiple search pages. It enabled users to load new search listings just below the ones already being viewed. The new button replaced the 'Next' button that was loading search results in fresh pages.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Search, Google
Huawei P20 Series Sells 6 Million Units Worldwide Since Launch
Touch Screen Laptops
Google Search Starts Testing 'Google Sans' Font for Mobile Users
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Honor 7C
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi 6 vs Realme 1 vs Honor 7C vs Samsung Galaxy J4
  2. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Review
  3. Flipkart Offers Discounts on Popular Samsung Smartphones With New Sale
  4. Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Moto G6 vs Oppo Realme 1: Which One Should You Buy?
  5. Lenovo ThinkPad P52 VR-Ready Laptop With 128GB RAM, 6TB Storage Launched
  6. How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 Live in India and the Rest of the World
  7. FIFA World Cup 2018 Matches to be Live Streamed Free on Jio TV, Airtel TV
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Y2 Review
  9. Nokia X6 Now Lets You Hide the Notch
  10. Samsung's Foldable Smartphone Price Tipped Ahead of Formal Launch
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.