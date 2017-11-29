Google on Tuesday announced it has expanded the finance experience in Google Search on the desktop and mobile Web. To that end, it has added a new Finance tab, adding another to its list of tabs that include News, Images, Videos, and Maps. Google says the new tab will filter search queries to show only finance-related results, from market news to earnings reports. The company has separately revamped its Google Finance tool.

The search giant says the new Finance tab in Google Search works the same was as Google Finance, showing the same information. Google adds that it will retire a few features from the Google Finance service in the meanwhile, such as the Portfolio feature that allowed users to track investments. Also deprecated is the ability to download a portfolio, and historical tables. Google adds however that a list of the stocks from the user's portfolio will be accessible through Your Stocks in the search result, and users can get notifications when there are any notable changes on their performance.

In a blog post, Google Product Manager Haiman Lee said, "Now under a new search navigation tab called 'Finance', you'll have easier access to finance information based on your interests, keeping you in the know about the latest market news and helping you get in-depth insights about companies. On this page, you can see performance information about stocks you've chosen to follow, recommendations on other stocks to follow based on your interests, related news, market indices, and currencies."

Users can access the new Finance tab in Google Search by clicking on the More tab in search results for finance-related information, or by visiting Market Summary in the finance section of Google Search. Lee adds that users of google.com/finance will see the all new experience as well. The new Search feature is already live in India.