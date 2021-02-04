Google Search Getting Redesign for Music-Related Queries on Desktop: Report

Google is rolling out a redesign for music-related search queries on desktop, as per a report. There is a navigation drawer to the left that shows the name as well as the description of the query. If it's an album, it appears with the cover art. Below that, there are subcategories that can be clicked on, such as overview, listen, videos, and songs. The share button has also been moved to this navigation drawer.

As per a report by 9to5Google, the Google Search redesign for music has been in testing for a while but is now rolling out widely.

The right side of the Web results on Google has a ‘Listen' card, with options to listen to the song or album on Spotify, YouTube Music, or other popular music-streaming platforms available in the region. The ‘About' card below this holds information about the song or album that is taken from Wikipedia.

Some songs also feature other options such as ‘Other recordings' and ‘Analysis,' stated the report. With the extra options available in a clean, accessible format, Google's intention seems to be to provide users with additional options at their fingertips and saving on taking an extra step to type out a new search result.

The redesign seems to be applied only to music-related search results on Google Search at the moment. Searching for other types of media, people, or news shows search results in the old design, according to the report.

Last month, Google announced a redesign for Search for mobile, to allow people to focus on the information and to make text easier to read. The redesign brings edge-to-edge results, minimising the use of shadows in order to make it easier to immediately see what you're searching for.

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.