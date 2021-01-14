Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google 'Experiment' Blocks Australian News From Local Searches Amid Government Push to Pay Media Firms

Google 'Experiment' Blocks Australian News From Local Searches Amid Government Push to Pay Media Firms

Australia plans to force Google and Facebook to pay media outlets to host their content or face heavy fines.

By Reuters | Updated: 14 January 2021 13:26 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google 'Experiment' Blocks Australian News From Local Searches Amid Government Push to Pay Media Firms

Google has previously warned "the way Aussies use Google is at risk" if the law comes into effect

Highlights
  • A Google spokesman said the changes were part of the experiments it runs
  • The initiative has been closely watched around the globe
  • The experiments were due to finish by early February

Google has started hiding Australian news sites from some local users, in an experiment that comes amid Canberra's push to compel tech firms to pay media outlets for their content.

Australia plans to force Google and Facebook to pay media organisations when their platforms host their content or face millions of dollars in fines, in one of the most aggressive moves globally to check the power of the US digital giants.

The "world first" rules, due to come into effect this year, will apply to Facebook's 'News Feed' and Google searches -- and have drawn the tech companies' ire.

The Australian Financial Review reported that Google was blocking several major commercial news outlets including its masthead, News Corp papers and Guardian Australia from a small number of search users.

Old links or content from other sites were reportedly appearing instead.

A Google spokesman said the changes were part of the "tens of thousands of experiments" it runs.

"We're currently running a few experiments that will each reach about 1 percent of Google Search users in Australia to measure the impacts of news businesses and Google Search on each other," he said in a statement.

"In 2018, the value we provided to publishers through referral traffic alone was estimated at AUD 218 million (roughly Rs. 1235 crores)," he added.

Google has previously warned "the way Aussies use Google is at risk" if the law comes into effect, while Facebook has threatened to block users and media organisations in Australia from sharing news stories.

The initiative has been closely watched around the globe, as news media worldwide suffer in an increasingly digital economy where advertising revenue is overwhelmingly captured by big tech firms.

The experiments were due to finish by early February, the Google spokesman said.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

What will be the most exciting tech launch of 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the biggest CES 2021 stories and latest updates, visit our CES hub.

Further reading: Google Search, Google
Belkin 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Sold by Apple Recalled due to Fire Hazards
OnePlus 9 Lite Rumoured to Launch in India, China With Snapdragon 865 SoC

Related Stories

Google 'Experiment' Blocks Australian News From Local Searches Amid Government Push to Pay Media Firms
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. If You Build for India, You Build For World: Signal Co-Founder To NDTV
  2. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Its Cheapest 5G Smartphone Yet, Launched
  3. OnePlus 9 Lite Tipped to Debut With Snapdragon 865 SoC in India
  4. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Kicks Off on January 20
  5. Realme 100W Soundbar Review
  6. Jio Fiber on Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index; BSNL, MTNL Disappoint
  7. Amazon Takes on Netflix’s ‘Mobile’ Plan With Prime Video Mobile Edition
  8. 'India Won’t Have Its Own Messenger' Hike CEO Says
  9. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Surfaces in Hands-on Videos Ahead of Launch
  10. Tecno Camon 16 Premier With Dual Selfie Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google to Pause Political Advertisements in US Ahead of Presidential Inauguration
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Issues Apology for Performance Issues on Xbox, PlayStation; Promises Patch 1.1 Within 10 Days
  3. OnePlus 9 Lite Rumoured to Launch in India, China With Snapdragon 865 SoC
  4. Google 'Experiment' Blocks Australian News From Local Searches Amid Government Push to Pay Media Firms
  5. HTC Desire 21 Pro 5G With Snapdragon 690 5G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Belkin 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Sold by Apple Recalled due to Fire Hazards
  7. Intel to Replace CEO Bob Swan With VMware Chief Pat Gelsinger
  8. LG Ultra Series Monitors for Gamers, Creative Professionals Announced at CES 2021
  9. Tesla Asked to Recall 1,58,000 Model S and Model X Vehicles for Touchscreen Failures in US
  10. Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Hands-on Videos Leaked, Clear Images of New Phones Surface Ahead of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com