Google is showing answers to some queries in its search results page without showing the rest of the organic list. In certain use cases, Google is returning no results in its search results pages, showing an answer in the answer box instead. Meanwhile, several users have taken to social media websites to post screenshots of Google's search results page where it is seen returning an answer alongside a button that shows the full search results.

For instance, when a user searched for the time in a particular time zone, Google is displaying a results page without any organic results. Instead, it displays an answer box that just shows the time at the moment. Additionally, it shows a button underneath the answer to display the full search results. The same thing occurs when you use Google for calculations, for unit conversions, or similar search queries that have a definite answer.

The change in Google's search results page was first spotted by Barry Schwartz of SearchEngineLand, who wrote on Twitter, "Pretty bold for Google to show an answer without any search results at all."

Meanwhile, Danny Sullivan - Google 's Search Liaison - responded by saying, "For calculator, unit converter & local time, we're experimenting with a condensed view to further speed up load time. People who search for these tools rarely use full search results, but the results will remain available for those who want them via the 'Show all results' button."

The changes are visible in India as well, both on mobile and desktop. People have raised their doubts regarding the change in Google's search engine. However, in another tweet, Sullivan said, "It is still considered an experiment. It was tested & confident enough for a full rollout. Google will be watching closely how that goes and I'm sure make any changes that seem an improvement."