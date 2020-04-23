Technology News
loading

Google Says State-Backed Hackers Increasing Coronavirus Phishing Attacks

Google said on Wednesday its Threat Analysis Group found hackers targeting international health organisations.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 April 2020 10:30 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Says State-Backed Hackers Increasing Coronavirus Phishing Attacks

Some messages also offered free meals and coupons in response to COVID-19

Highlights
  • WHO and other health organisations were targeted, Google said
  • Google's Threat Analysis Group found the state-backed hackers
  • Google said it detected 18 million malware, phishing Gmail messages a day

Security experts at Alphabet's Google have identified more than a dozen government-backed hacking groups using the COVID-19 pandemic as cover for phishing and malware attempts.

Google said on Wednesday its Threat Analysis Group found hackers targeting international health organisations, including activity corroborating a Reuters report from early April that the World Health Organisation was targeted.

WHO and other organisations, at the center of a global effort to contain the coronavirus, have come under a sustained digital bombardment by hackers seeking information about the outbreak.

Google said it has detected 18 million malware and phishing Gmail messages per day related to the coronavirus outbreak.

"One notable campaign attempted to target personal accounts of US government employees with phishing lures using American fast food franchises and COVID-19 messaging," Google said in a blog post.

Some messages also offered free meals and coupons in response to COVID-19, others suggested recipients visit sites disguised as online ordering and delivery options, according to the blog post.

Google said it was working to identify and prevent threats, using a combination of internal investigative tools, information sharing with industry partners and law enforcement, as well as leads and intelligence from third-party researchers.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is iPhone SE the ultimate 'affordable' iPhone for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Hacking, Gmail, Coronavirus, COVID 19
iOS Mail App Flaw May Have Allowed Hackers to Steal Data for Years, Apple to Roll Out Fix
Realme X50m 5G With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Web Stories
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020
Best Selling Video Game Franchises
gaming Best Selling Video Game Franchises

Related Stories

Google Says State-Backed Hackers Increasing Coronavirus Phishing Attacks
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. UK Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Trials Start From April 23
  2. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  3. Here’s How to Download TikTok Videos Without That Annoying Watermark
  4. Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ With 90Hz OLED Display, 5G Support Launched
  5. 13 New Phones You Can Buy in India Soon After Lockdown is Lifted
  6. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Pop-up Boxes Listed on OnePlus Website
  7. Here’s How to See WhatsApp Messages Deleted by Others
  8. iQoo Neo 3 5G With Snapdragon 865 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
  9. Realme X50m 5G Debuts With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC
  10. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone SE (2020) Benchmark Results Suggest Apple May Have Underclocked A13 Bionic Chip
  2. iPhone SE (2020) Benchmark Results Suggest Apple May Have Underclocked A13 Bionic Chip
  3. Amazfit Bip Lite 1S With 30-Day Battery Life Launching on April 30
  4. Huawei to Launch Headphones, Smart Eyewear With Kirin A1 Chip: Report
  5. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Pop-up Boxes Listed on OnePlus India Website, Prices Revealed
  6. YouTube Originals Embrace Lockdown With Melinda Gates, MrBeast, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, More
  7. Instagram Speeding Up Rollout of a Memorial Account Feature Due to Coronavirus Deaths: Report
  8. Apple Dominated True Wireless Earbuds Shipments in India in 2019: Counterpoint Research
  9. Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship Tournament With More Than $1 Million in Prizes Announced
  10. Zoom Meeting App's Daily Users Top 300 Million as Ban List Grows
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com