Technology News
loading

Google Said to Mull Licensing Deals With Publishers to Pay for Premium News Content

The move by Google comes amid pressure to comply with a European copyright directive on content in search results.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 15 February 2020 11:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Said to Mull Licensing Deals With Publishers to Pay for Premium News Content

Google is set to pay media organisations for news content

Highlights
  • Google indicated it is seeking new ways to help publishers
  • It is reportedly considering deals for a "premium" news product
  • Google's News Initiative works with publishers to encourage readership

Google is in discussions on deals to pay media organisations for content, a move aimed at blunting criticism that it unfairly profits from copyrighted news, according to people familiar with the talks. Negotiations between the internet giant and news outlets were said to be in the early stages, with most of the publishers located in France and other parts of Europe. Paying for news would diverge from the Alphabet-owned internet titan's practice of freely mining the internet for material it displays in search results.

A licensing deal would likely be welcomed by news organisations that contend Google derives profits from ads alongside their news articles, including "snippets" in search results.

Contacted by AFP Friday, Google indicated it is seeking new ways to help publishers.

"We want to help people find quality journalism -- it's important to informed democracy and helps support a sustainable news industry," Google Vice President of News Richard Gingras said in a statement.

"We care deeply about this and are talking with partners and looking at more ways to expand our ongoing work with publishers, building on programs like our Google News Initiative."

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Friday Google was considering deals for a "premium" news product.

The California tech giant has remained steadfast about not paying for news article links displayed in search results and is not changing that position, people familiar with the matter told AFP.

It has argued that it drives traffic to news websites and thereby helps those publishers get ad revenues.

Google's News Initiative works with publishers to encourage readership and paid subscriptions to their offerings.

Facebook, which has been hit with similar criticism, last year launched a dedicated "news tab" with professionally-produced content -- a move by the social network to promote journalism and shed its reputation as a platform for misinformation.

Facebook was expected to pay some of the news organisations, reportedly millions of dollars in some cases.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google News Initiative, Google News, Google
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Price in India Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
Facebook Cancels Global Marketing Summit on Coronavirus Fears

Related Stories

Google Said to Mull Licensing Deals With Publishers to Pay for Premium News Content
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  2. OnePlus 8 Specifications Surface in a Purported Geekbench Listing
  3. Jio Fiber Regains Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index
  4. Oppo A31 (2020) With 4230mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched
  5. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 2
  6. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  7. Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra Flagships Launched
  8. Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Cameras, Gaming, Performance, and Software Compared
  9. Huawei Watch GT 2 Review
  10. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon, Flipkart Push Back Against Proposed 1 Percent Tax on Online Sellers
  2. Facebook Cancels Global Marketing Summit on Coronavirus Fears
  3. Google Said to Mull Licensing Deals With Publishers to Pay for Premium News Content
  4. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Price in India Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  5. Nokia 2.3 Price in India Cut, Now Available at Rs. 7,199
  6. Oppo A31 (2020) With 4230mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme X50 Pro 5G Teased to Feature 90Hz Super AMOLED Display
  8. Samsung Galaxy A50s Starts Receiving Android 10 Update With February Security Patch: Report
  9. Apple Suppliers Gearing Up for iPhone SE 2 Production: Report
  10. iQoo 3 India Launch on February 25: Everything You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.