Technology News

Google Said to Face Third EU Antitrust Fine Next Week

, 16 March 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Said to Face Third EU Antitrust Fine Next Week

Highlights

  • Sanction expected to be much smaller than previous fines
  • Vestager earlier this month said she was finalising the case
  • Commission on Friday declined to comment on the timing

Alphabet unit Google is likely to be hit with a third EU antitrust fine next week related to its AdSense advertising service, a person familiar with the matter said on Friday, with the sanction expected to be much smaller than previous fines.

The European Commission in 2016 opened a third case against the world's most popular Internet search engine by accusing Google of preventing third parties using its AdSense product from displaying search advertisements from Google's competitors.

It said that Google, which at that time had held 80 percent of the European market for search advertising intermediation over the previous ten years, had kept its anti-competitive practices for a decade.

In response, Google changed the conditions in its AdSense contracts with large third parties, giving them more leeway to display competing search ads.

European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager earlier this month told reporters that she was finalising the case.

The Commission on Friday declined to comment on the timing of the AdSense decision. Google did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Financial Times earlier reported on next week's European Union antitrust fine.

Last year, Vestager slapped a record EUR 4.34 billion ($4.91 billion) fine on Google for using its popular Android mobile operating system to block rivals.

That following a EUR 2.4 billion fine imposed on the company in 2017 for blocking rivals of shopping comparison websites.

The AdSense case may not be end of Google's EU antitrust woes.

EU antitrust enforcers have asked Google's rivals if it unfairly demotes local search competitors, according to a questionnaire seen by Reuters, a move which could lead to a fourth case.

Online mapping services and others could also soon be in the spotlight.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Antitrust, Margrethe Vestager, Vestager, EU
New Zealand Mosque Shootings: YouTube's PewDiePie 'Sickened' by Gunman's Namedrop
Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ Don't Prevent Touch Inputs in Pocket, Some Users Complain
Pricee
Google Said to Face Third EU Antitrust Fine Next Week
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo F7 Offer
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Updates Android Pie Roadmap, 10 Phones to Receive Update
  2. Redmi Go to Launch in India on March 19
  3. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 Next Sale on March 20
  4. How to Check if Your Name Is on the Voter List in India
  5. Poco F1 Lite Spotted on Benchmark Site With Snapdragon 660 SoC
  6. Samsung Galaxy A30 Review
  7. Watch the New Trailer for Avengers: Endgame, Releasing April
  8. Redmi Note 7 Pro Review
  9. Paytm Payments Bank Gets a Dedicated Mobile Banking App
  10. Google Maps Now Lets You Report Accidents, Speed Traps Enroute
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.