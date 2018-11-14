Google has brought its newly expanded Safety Centre to India. The Safety Centre, as its name suggests, is designed as a one-stop place from where you can access all the relevant resources to enhance their privacy and safety across all Google products and services. It also details how Google is protecting your presence on its offerings and what are the tools available to manage the privacy of your families. The expanded Safety Centre in India is presently rolled out in nine Indian languages, including Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

At a select media briefing in New Delhi, Google's Director for Trust and Safety Sunita Mohanty stated India is a huge Internet-driven market with 40 million new users joining the Web every day. This justifies the reason to bring a solution like the expanded Safety Centre that gives all the resources to make your relation with different Google products and services more secure and safe. Launched globally in September and arriving in Europe last month, the expanded Safety Centre comes as a "one site dedicated to educating and empowering" users on topics such as data security, privacy controls, and online protection. It includes basic security guidelines as well as provides access to information on topics such as data security and tips on ensuring family-friendly Web experiences.

The latest Safety Centre update also lets you access Privacy Checkup or visit the My Account portal to access tools such as Dashboard, My Activity, Activity Controls, and Ad Settings among others. Once you're into the Your Privacy tab of the Safety Centre and checking out all the available Privacy controls, you can also use the Download Your Data feature to download your data that Google has through its services such as Google Photos, Drive, Calendar, Google Play Music, and Gmail. This sounds similar to what Apple and Facebook are also offering their users.

If managing your privacy on any of the Google services isn't something that you want today, you can go the Your Security tab on the Safety Centre and then move to the Security tips section to read all the given suggestions to bolster the security of your Web presence. The Your Security tab also promotes all the built-in security features that the search giant offers on Android, Chrome, Gmail, and Google Search. You can also find a link to the transparency report to see how Google manages transparency of its users alongside handling regular requests from authorities and governments around the world.

Further, the expanded Safety Centre gives access to all the family-focused safety features that Google provides on its products. You can also hit the Parental supervision link from the For families tab to learn more about the Family Link feature that Google has designed to let parents and guardians make the online experiences safer for kids by accessing their screen time amount, limiting their daily access, and remotely locking the devices or hide any particular apps. Moreover, Google has detailed all the seven privacy and security principles that it is claimed to be following to protect its users' data.

Mohanty highlighted that one of the new principles that Google added was respecting the user. "Respecting the user means giving more control to the user," she said. "There was also the principle of data portability. This helps you to move out of a Google account and download the data, delete all the services, and moving to a different account. We've given you a lot more control to that product."

While the initial rollout is limited to nine Indian languages, Mohanty suggested that new languages will be added over time. "We are also working towards translating it for many more languages," she revealed. "That work is in progress, but currently it's available in nine different languages."