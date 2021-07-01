Technology News
loading

Google Faces Administrative Case in Russia for Breaching Personal Data Law

Google could face a fine due to the case, as per Roskomnadzor.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 1 July 2021 18:04 IST
Google Faces Administrative Case in Russia for Breaching Personal Data Law

Photo Credit: Reuters

Russia imposed a punitive slowdown on Twitter since March over failure to delete content it deems illegal

Highlights
  • President Putin said Russia is not planning to block foreign social media
  • Google could be fined up to RUB 6 million (roughly Rs. 61.31 lakhs)
  • About 600 foreign companies have localised data in Russia

Russia has opened an administrative case against Google for not storing the personal data of Russian users in databases on Russian territory, a move that could see the tech giant fined, communications regulator Roskomnadzor said on Wednesday.

Roskomnadzor said it was also waiting for Facebook](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/tags/facebook) and Twitter to respond to a demand that they localise similar data by July 1 or face fines, part Moscow's wider efforts to exert greater control over Big Tech.

Russia has imposed a punitive slowdown on Twitter since March over a failure to delete content Moscow deems illegal and is considering legislation that would force foreign technology companies to open offices in Russia or face penalties such as advertising bans.

President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday Russia was not planning to block any foreign social media sites, but that he hoped Russian social networks would provide opportunities for creative and talented people to thrive.

"We don't intend to block anyone, we want to work with them, but there are problems, which lie in the fact that they send us away when they do not comply with our demands and Russian law," Putin said during a live question and answer session broadcast by state television.

Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

It could be fined up to RUB 6 million (roughly Rs. 61.31 lakhs) for failing to comply, Roskomnadzor said.

Such administrative cases are usually heard in a Moscow district court.

About 600 foreign companies have localised data in Russia, a list that Roskomnadzor previously said includes Apple, Samsung, and PayPal.

Microsoft's LinkedIn is blocked in Russia after a court found it breached the data-storage rule, passed in 2015, which required all data about Russian citizens to be stored within the country.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Big Tech, Facebook, Twitter
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Contra Returns Releasing on July 26 in Select Regions; Pre-Registrations Live on Google Play, App Store

Related Stories

Google Faces Administrative Case in Russia for Breaching Personal Data Law
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. Android Users Get Native Support for Keeping COVID-19 Vaccine Certificates
  3. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  4. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
  5. Zoom Buys German Startup Kites to Boost Live Transcription Feature
  6. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India
  7. Motorola Edge 20 Series Tipped to Launch This Month
  8. NASA Is Offering Its Massive Software Catalogue for Free to the Public
  9. Realme Dizo GoPods D True Wireless Earphones, Dizo Wireless Neckband Earphones Launched in India
  10. Oppo Reno 6 Series to Launch in India Soon, Flipkart Teases
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Faces Administrative Case in Russia for Breaching Personal Data Law
  2. Contra Returns Releasing on July 26 in Select Regions; Pre-Registrations Live on Google Play, App Store
  3. Huawei Nova 8i Full Specifications, Design Revealed via Company Site Ahead of Launch
  4. This Dental Device May Help Fight Obesity, But Twitter Users Find It Shocking
  5. AI Being Used by South Korea to Detect, Prevent Suicide Attempt on Bridges
  6. Zomato Set to Acquire About 10 Percent Stake in Grofers, CCI Filing Reveals
  7. Israeli Charged in Global Hacker-for-Hire Scheme Wants Plea Deal, Court Filing Shows
  8. Realme Dizo GoPods D TWS Earphones, Wireless Neckband Launched in India: Price and Specifications
  9. Opera Browser Optimised for Chromebooks, Comes Integrated With WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger
  10. Instagram Could Be Working on Exclusive Stories, Paid Subscription Model for Creators
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com