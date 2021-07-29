Technology News
Google Fined RUB 3 Million for Violating Personal Data Law, Its First Fine for the Offense

The penalty comes amid a wider standoff between Russia and Big Tech.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 July 2021 17:55 IST
Google confirmed the fine and offered no further comment

Highlights
  • Russia on Thursday fined Google RUB 3 million (roughly Rs. 30 lakhs)
  • The penalty is for violating personal data legislation
  • It is Google's first fine for this offence

Russia on Thursday fined Google RUB 3 million (roughly Rs. 30 lakhs) for violating personal data legislation, Google's first fine for that offence, Moscow's Tagansky District Court said.

Google confirmed the fine and offered no further comment.

The penalty comes amid a wider standoff between Russia and Big Tech, with Moscow routinely fining social media giants for failing to remove banned content and seeking to compel foreign tech firms to open offices in Russia.

State communications regulator Roskomnadzor said last month that Google, a subsidiary of Alphabet, could be fined up to RUB 6 million (roughly Rs. 60 lakhs) for not storing the personal data of Russian users in databases on Russian territory.

Russia has previously fined Google for not deleting banned content. Google has also irked the Russian authorities by blocking some YouTube accounts owned by pro-Kremlin figures and media.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

