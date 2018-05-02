Just like .com or .org, Google has now rolled out ".app" top-level domain (TLD) for app developers who can book the domain name from Google Registry.

A TLD is the last part of a domain name, like .com in "www.google.com". The company says .app comes with added security, as it is is the first top-level domain to require HTTPS encryption.

"The big difference is that HTTPS is required to connect to all .app websites, helping protect against ad malware and tracking injection by ISPs, in addition to safeguarding against spying on open Wi-Fi networks," Google said in a blog post on Tuesday. "Because .app will be the first TLD with enforced security made available for general registration, it's helping move the web to an HTTPS-everywhere future in a big way," the post added.

"Even if you spend your days working in the world of mobile apps, you can still benefit from a home on the Web. With a memorable .app domain name, it's easy for people to find and learn more about your app. You can use your new domain as a landing page to share trustworthy download links, keep users up to date, and deep link to in-app content," the post said, touting the benefits of the name.

Till May 7, users can register ".app" domains through Google's "Early Access Programme."

Users can also pay more to secure other domains before the general public can get to them, the search-engine giant confirmed.

Google acquired the top-level domain (TLD) ".app" in 2015 for $25 million (roughly Rs. 166 crores).

Written with inputs from IANS