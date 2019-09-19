Google is starting an artificial intelligence (AI) lab called Google Research India in Bengaluru, the company announced at the Google for India event in New Delhi on Thursday. The AI lab will partner with researchers across India and use the developments to enhance the apps and services it offers along with using the research in the field of healthcare and education. The company has said that the lab will be a part of Google's global network of researchers and will support them by publishing research papers and participating in conferences.

The AI lab team will be led by computer scientist Dr. Manish Gupta and will also be joined by Prof. Milind Tambe as Director of AI for Social Good. The team will focus on two things, “First, advancing fundamental computer science and AI research by building a strong team and partnering with the research community across the country. Second, applying this research to tackle big problems in fields like healthcare, agriculture, and education while also using it to make apps and services used by billions of people more helpful,” said Jay Yagnik, Vice President and Google Fellow, Google AI in a blog post.

Yagnik said that Google is also looking for partnering with the scientific research community and academic institutions in India. Google is hiring for the lab in Bengaluru. Yagnik shared the link to apply for “Senior Research Scientist” in Google Research India in the blog post.

“Artificial intelligence is opening up the next phase of technological advances. And with its world-class engineering talent, strong computer science programs and entrepreneurial drive, India has the potential to lead the way in using AI to tackle big challenges,” he further said while announcing the launch.