Technology News
loading

Google Research India Launched, an AI Lab in Bengaluru

Google will use the research to tackle problem in healthcare, agriculture, and education.

By | Updated: 19 September 2019 14:18 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Research India Launched, an AI Lab in Bengaluru

Google will use the lab to advance fundamental computer science and AI research in India

Highlights
  • Google Research India will partner with researchers across India
  • The lab will be a part of Google’s global network of researchers
  • The team will be led by computer scientist Dr. Manish Gupta

Google is starting an artificial intelligence (AI) lab called Google Research India in Bengaluru, the company announced at the Google for India event in New Delhi on Thursday. The AI lab will partner with researchers across India and use the developments to enhance the apps and services it offers along with using the research in the field of healthcare and education. The company has said that the lab will be a part of Google's global network of researchers and will support them by publishing research papers and participating in conferences.

The AI lab team will be led by computer scientist Dr. Manish Gupta and will also be joined by Prof. Milind Tambe as Director of AI for Social Good. The team will focus on two things, “First, advancing fundamental computer science and AI research by building a strong team and partnering with the research community across the country. Second, applying this research to tackle big problems in fields like healthcare, agriculture, and education while also using it to make apps and services used by billions of people more helpful,” said Jay Yagnik, Vice President and Google Fellow, Google AI in a blog post.

Yagnik said that Google is also looking for partnering with the scientific research community and academic institutions in India. Google is hiring for the lab in Bengaluru. Yagnik shared the link to apply for “Senior Research Scientist” in Google Research India in the blog post.

“Artificial intelligence is opening up the next phase of technological advances. And with its world-class engineering talent, strong computer science programs and entrepreneurial drive, India has the potential to lead the way in using AI to tackle big challenges,” he further said while announcing the launch.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Research India, AI, Bengaluru
Prabhakar Thakur A news junkie and politics buff, he now talks tech. He misses the days when he used to play NFS Most Wanted and Counter-Strike non-stop with his school friends. More
Redmi 8A India Launch Set for September 25: Expected Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Google Research India Launched, an AI Lab in Bengaluru
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 13 to Release Today: How to Download, Install on iPhone, iPod touch
  2. WhatsApp Now Hides Muted Status Updates on Android
  3. Samsung Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M10s Price in India Revealed: Highlights
  4. Mi Smart Band 4 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  5. Amazon's Next Big Sale to Offer 'Lowest' Prices on Over 100 Smartphones
  6. OnePlus 7T Official Images Revealed, Show Off Triple Rear Cameras
  7. Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  9. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
  10. Will Huawei’s Mate 30 Series Find Buyers Without Google Apps?
#Latest Stories
  1. Google for India 2019: Google Lens, Bolo App Gets Additional Indic Language Support
  2. Google Research India Launched, an AI Lab in Bengaluru
  3. Redmi 8A India Launch Set for September 25: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Spider-Man: Far From Home Now Available on Google Play, iTunes, YouTube in India
  5. Google Assistant’s New Vodafone Idea Phone Line Feature Brings No-Internet Voice Search; Interpreter Mode, More Features Announced
  6. Instagram Restricts Cosmetic Surgery, Weight-Loss Promoting Posts
  7. Call of Duty: Mobile to Launch on October 1 for Android and iOS
  8. Noise Shots X-Buds Truly Wireless Earphones Launched in India, priced at Rs. 3,999
  9. Nokia 7.2 With Triple Rear Cameras, HDR10 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2019: Sneak Peek at Upcoming Offers on Mobile Phones and Electronics
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.