Google Removing Fake Coronavirus Videos From YouTube: Pichai

Pichai said that videos providing misleading information are being removed.

By Indo-Asian News Service | Updated: 17 March 2020 20:06 IST
Photo Credit: Josh Edelson/ AFP

Pichai said that Google is using AI-based technology to remove misinformation around coronavirus

Highlights
  • Google has taken down videos showing misleading coronavirus information
  • Since January, Google has blocked hundreds of thousands of ads
  • These ads were attempting to capitalise on the coronavirus pandemic

Alphabet and Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the company has taken down thousands of videos related to dangerous or misleading coronavirus information using its Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based technology.

In a blog post, Pichai said that since January, Google has blocked hundreds of thousands of ads attempting to capitalise on the coronavirus pandemic.

"Last week, we announced a temporary ban on all ads for medical masks and respirators," he said on Monday.

"We continue to remove videos that promote medically unproven methods to prevent coronavirus in place of seeking medical treatment. On Google Maps, our automated and manual review systems continue to take down false and harmful content such as fake reviews and misleading information about healthcare locations," Pichai elaborated.

Meanwhile, Google said the coronavirus tracking and screening website that US President Donald Trump announced the company is building with 1,700 engineers is delayed to "later this week".

Google's subsidiary Verily is building the website to direct people to testing facilities.

"With local and national guidance evolving rapidly, Google will continue working with relevant agencies and authorities to roll out a website later this week that will surface authoritative information for people in the US, including on screening and testing," Google said in a statement.

Pichai said the company is partnering with the US government in developing a website dedicated to COVID-19 education, prevention, and local resources nationwide.

"Right now on the Google homepage we're promoting the "Do the Five" campaign to raise awareness of simple measures people can take to slow the spread of the disease, according to the WHO," he informed.

"Do the Five" raises awareness of simple measures people can take to slow the spread of the disease, according to the World Health Organization.

"On YouTube, we're using the homepage to direct users to videos from the CDC or other locally relevant public health agencies. We're highlighting content from authoritative sources when people search for COVID-19, and inserting information panels to provide additional context from high-quality sources," Pichai said.

Google is also witnessing more people using the premium features of Meet, its video conferencing app, which it made available to all G Suite customers at no cost until July 1.

"Through our philanthropic arm Google.org, we are committing $50 million to the global COVID-19 response, focusing on health and science, access to educational resources and small business support," said Pichai.

Further reading: Sundar Pichai, Google, Coronavirus, COVID 19
Coronavirus Panic Worse Than Virus Itself, Elon Musk Reportedly Tells Workers
Apple Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus at US Office

