Technology News
loading

Google Releases New Ad Features to Help Small Businesses

The features for small businesses will help people find items in stock locally at a time when many products are still out of stock at major retailers.

By Reuters | Updated: 17 June 2020 19:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Releases New Ad Features to Help Small Businesses

Google said it would donate an additional $200 million in free advertising to nonprofit organisations

Highlights
  • People will now be able to book services directly through Google
  • Google has now committed a total of $1 billion in free ads for nonprofits
  • The new feature is a move to help businesses recover from the pandemic

Alphabet's Google on Wednesday introduced new advertising features intended to help local businesses get more customers and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The features come as retailers across the United States were battered after being forced to shut their doors in March as the health crisis spread, and are now navigating reopening as the economy confronts a recession.

Google, the largest digital advertising company in the world, said people searching on their mobile phones for local services like air conditioning repair or carpet cleaning will now be able to book those services directly through Google.

Small businesses, using a Google tool that lets them easily set up advertising campaigns, will be now be able to promote their business for free on Google Maps until the end of September, the tech giant said. These companies will be able to place a pin on Google Maps, normally a paid advertising feature, and highlight services they offer such as curbside pickup or delivery.

The features for small businesses are intended to help people find items in stock locally at a time when many products are still out of stock at major retailers due to the pandemic, said Jerry Dischler, vice president and general manager at Google, who oversees the company's advertising products.

"We play an important role to match demand with businesses around the world," he said in an interview.

Google said Wednesday it would donate an additional $200 million (roughly Rs. 1,522 crores) in free advertising to nonprofit organisations working on issues like the COVID-19 response or fighting racial injustice. The company has now committed a total of $1 billion (roughly Rs. 7,600 crores) in free ads for nonprofits.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Coronavirus, Digital Advertising, Google Maps
Jio-Facebook Deal Under Antitrust Review by Competition Commission of India

Related Stories

Google Releases New Ad Features to Help Small Businesses
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A21s With 5,000mAh Battery, Quad Cameras Launched in India
  2. Realme X3, Realme X3 SuperZoom India Launch Set for June 25
  3. Solar Eclipse 2020: How to Watch 'Ring of Fire' Live Online, India Timings
  4. Oppo Find X2 Pro, Oppo Find X2 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. Lenovo Flex 5G 2-in-1 Convertible With Up to 24 Hours Battery Life Launched
  6. Motorola One Fusion+ With Pop-Up Selfie Camera Launched in India
  7. Tecno Spark Power 2 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Facebook's Deal With Jio Under Antitrust Review by CCI
  9. Oppo Find X2 Price in India Tipped Ahead of June 17 Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite Gets Rs. 5,000 Cashback Offer
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Owner ByteDance Said to See Massive Growth in Q1
  2. German Coronavirus Tracing App Downloaded 6.5 Million Times
  3. Google Releases New Ad Features to Help Small Businesses
  4. Facebook Says to Block Foreign State Media Ads for US Election
  5. Jio-Facebook Deal Under Antitrust Review by Competition Commission of India
  6. Sony Slashes Prices of Several Speakers, Headphones, Soundbars in India
  7. Samsung Galaxy Note 9 One UI 2.1 Update Starts Rolling Out in India, Brings June 2020 Android Security Patch
  8. iQoo 3 Pro With 4,500mAh Battery, Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ SoC Tipped; Price Leaked
  9. Realme C2 to Get Realme UI Update in September, Wireless Charger Launching in India Soon: Madhav Sheth
  10. Linksys Launches Affordable MR7350 Mesh Router With Wi-Fi 6 Support
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com