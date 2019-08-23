Technology News
loading

Google's Privacy Sandbox Initiative to Protect Users' Privacy on Web

Google said it wants to work with the Web community to develop new standards for user privacy.

By | Updated: 23 August 2019 13:02 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google's Privacy Sandbox Initiative to Protect Users' Privacy on Web

In a bid to protect users' privacy as they open ads on the web, Google has announced a new initiative called "Privacy Sandbox" to develop a set of open standards to fundamentally enhance privacy on Internet.

Google said it will work with the web community to develop new standards that advance privacy, while continuing to support free access to content.

"Over the last couple of weeks, we've started sharing our preliminary ideas for a 'Privacy Sandbox' -- a secure environment for personalisation that also protects user privacy," Justin Schuh, Director, Chrome Engineering, said in a blog post on Thursday.

The company also aims to ensure that ads continue to be relevant for users, but their personal data shared with websites and advertisers would be minimised by anonymously aggregating user information, and keeping much more user information on-device only.

According to the company, large scale blocking of cookies undermine people's privacy by encouraging opaque techniques such as "fingerprinting".

With "fingerprinting", developers have found ways to use information that vary between users -- such as what device they have or what fonts they have installed to generate a unique identifier which can then be used to match a user across websites.

"Unlike cookies, users cannot clear their fingerprint, and therefore cannot control how their information is collected. We think this subverts user choice and is wrong," said Google.

However, blocking cookies without another way to deliver relevant ads significantly reduces publishers' primary means of funding, which jeopardises the future of the vibrant web.

Recent studies have shown that when advertising is made less relevant by removing cookies, funding for publishers falls by 52 percent on average.

"So we are doing something different. We want to find a solution that both really protects user privacy and also helps content remain freely accessible on the web," said Google, asking for feedback on this approach from the web platform community, including other browsers, publishers and their advertising partners.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Privacy Sandbox
New Images From Asteroid Probe Offer Clues on Planet Formation
Fortnite Changes B.R.U.T.E. Mech Behaviour to Level the Battlefield, Removes Junk Rift Until Next Content Update
Honor Smartphones
Google's Privacy Sandbox Initiative to Protect Users' Privacy on Web
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s With Triple Rear Cameras Launched
  2. 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  3. Xiaomi Mi A3 Review
  4. Jio Fiber Plans, Pricing, Launch Date: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme to Debut New Phone Series Focused on Performance, Camera Next Week
  6. Vivo iQoo Pro Launched, to Be Offered in 4G and 5G Variants
  7. Zomato CEO Taunts Restaurant Association Chief as Discounts Row Continues
  8. OnePlus TV to Sport a 55-Inch QLED Display, Company Confirms
  9. Android Ditches Dessert-Themed Names as Q Becomes 10
  10. Motorola One Action With Ultra Wide-Angle Action Camera Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Skulls & Roses: Amazon Prime Video Sets August Release Date for Raghu & Rajiv’s Next Reality Series
  2. Realme 3i Goes on Open Sale in India via Flipkart and Realme.com
  3. Fortnite Changes B.R.U.T.E. Mech Behaviour to Level the Battlefield, Removes Junk Rift Until Next Content Update
  4. Google's Privacy Sandbox Initiative to Protect Users' Privacy on Web
  5. New Images From Asteroid Probe Offer Clues on Planet Formation
  6. Motorola One Action Price in India Set at Rs. 13,999, First Sale on August 30: Event Highlights
  7. Motorola One Action With 21:9 CinemaVision Display, Dedicated Action Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Chandrayaan-2 Captures First Image of Moon Showing Mare Orientale Basin, Apollo Craters
  9. 13 Reasons Why Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix in India
  10. Boeing Spacecraft Astronauts See New Frontier for Commercial Space
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.