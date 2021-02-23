Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google to Resume Political Advertisements in US, Easing Ban Imposed Last Month Over Capitol Violence

Google to Resume Political Advertisements in US, Easing Ban Imposed Last Month Over Capitol Violence

"We will continue to rigorously enforce our advertisements policies, which strictly prohibit demonstrably false information,” Google said.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From AFP | Updated: 23 February 2021 10:48 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google to Resume Political Advertisements in US, Easing Ban Imposed Last Month Over Capitol Violence
Highlights
  • Google had been employing limited version of its "Sensitive Event" policy
  • The move made no exceptions for news organisations
  • On December 10, Google lifted a ban on election-related advertisements

Google said Monday it would lift its ban on political advertisements on its platform imposed last month following the turmoil surrounding the violent uprising at the US Capitol.

A Google statement to AFP said the Internet giant would from Wednesday lift the ban which was ordered to comply with its "sensitive events" policy.

"We will continue to rigorously enforce our advertisements policies, which strictly prohibit demonstrably false information that could significantly undermine trust in elections or the democratic process," the statement said.

The prohibition ordered January 13 notably blocked any advertisements which sought to undermine the credibility of the US presidential election ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration. In an email, Google said the action was taken "following the unprecedented events of the past week and ahead of the upcoming presidential inauguration."

The Internet giant said at the time it was pausing all political advertisements along with advertisements referencing impeachment, President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration or protests in Washington because they could be used "to exploit the event or amplify misleading information."

The move made no exceptions for news organisations or merchandisers running advertisements.

On December 10, Google had lifted a temporary ban on election-related advertisements, which took effect after polls closed in the November US presidential election and aimed to curb misinformation and other abuses on its platforms.

Facebook also paused political advertisements after the November 3 election, only briefly unfreezing advertisements around the US Senate election in Georgia earlier this month.

A Google spokeswoman said the company had been employing a limited version of its "Sensitive Event" policy since the January 6 storming of the US Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump, which meant it did not allow advertisements referencing the political violence at the Capitol.

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Facebook News Pages to Be Restored in Australia as Government Agrees to Amend Media Payment Law

Related Stories

Google to Resume Political Advertisements in US, Easing Ban Imposed Last Month Over Capitol Violence
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Series Will Carry Mid-Premium Snapdragon Processors
  2. Redmi 9 Power Gets 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  3. Mi Launches Neckband Bluetooth Earphones and 16W Portable Speaker in India
  4. How to Chat With Yourself on WhatsApp
  5. Check Out the Mars Landing Video of NASA’s Perseverance Rover
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e Key Specifications Leak Online; Snapdragon SoCs Tipped
  7. LG Gram 360 With Intel Tiger Lake CPU, 360-Degree Hinge Design Launched
  8. Moto G30, Moto G10 Tipped to Launch in India Next Month
  9. Sony SRS-RA3000 Speaker With 360-Degree Audio Launched in India
  10. TCL Launches New Wired and Wireless Headphone Range in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 Gets Camera Improvements With First Update: Report
  2. TCL Launches New Wired and Wireless Headphone Range in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 299
  3. Redmi Note 10 Series Will Carry Mid-Premium Qualcomm Snapdragon Processors, Company Confirms
  4. Oppo Expands VOOC Flash Charging Tech to Automobiles, Public Spaces, Third-Party Accessories
  5. LG Gram 360 Laptop With Intel Tiger Lake CPU, 360-Degree Hinge Design, Military Standard Durability Launched
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Hero Cameo Will ‘Blow Fans’ Minds’: Report
  7. Samsung Promises Security Updates on Select Galaxy Devices for at Least Four Years
  8. Moto G30, Moto G10 India Launch Tipped to Take Place in March
  9. Mars Perseverance Rover Landing Video, Audio From Red Planet Released by NASA: 'Stuff of Our Dreams'
  10. Airtel Ties Up With Qualcomm for 5G Services in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com