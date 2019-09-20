Technology News
loading

Google Plans to Invest EUR 3 Billion in European Data Centres

Pichai says it will bring the company's total investments in the continent's Internet infrastructure to EUR 15 billion since 2007.

By | Updated: 20 September 2019 19:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Plans to Invest EUR 3 Billion in European Data Centres
Highlights
  • Google CEO Sundar Pichai made the announcement on Friday
  • Pichai met with Finnish Prime Minister Antii Rinne
  • Pichai also said Google is investing heavily in renewable energy

Google's top boss said Friday the tech giant is planning to invest EUR 3 billion to expand its data centres across Europe in the next two years.

Chief executive Sundar Pichai says it will bring the company's total investments in the continent's Internet infrastructure to EUR 15 billion since 2007.

Pichai met with Finnish Prime Minister Antii Rinne on Friday in Helsinki and said the investments will support 13,000 full-time jobs in the European Union every year.

He also noted that Google is investing heavily in renewable energy, an initiative announced ahead of global rallies calling for action to guard against climate change. Employees at Google and other big US tech companies such as Amazon and Microsoft planned to participate in the "global climate strike" Friday.

The Google project will include the construction of more than 1 billion euros in new energy infrastructure in the EU, among them a new offshore wind project in Belgium, five solar energy projects in Denmark, and two wind energy projects in each Sweden and Finland. There are also projects in the US and South America.

Pichai said that once these projects come online, Google's carbon-free energy portfolio will produce more electricity than places like Washington D.C. or entire countries like Lithuania or Uruguay use each year.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Sundar Pichai
Vivo V17 Pro vs Oppo Reno 2Z vs Redmi K20 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Samsung Galaxy M30s vs Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Samsung Galaxy A50s: Price in India, Specifications Compared
Honor Smartphones
Google Plans to Invest EUR 3 Billion in European Data Centres
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi 8A Display, Design Revealed Ahead of September 25 Launch
  2. Vivo V17 Pro With Dual Pop-Up Selfie Cameras Launched in India
  3. iPhone 11 Series Hits Stores in China to No Crowds
  4. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi Note 7S Prices to Be Cut During Flipkart Sale
  5. iPhone 11 or iPhone XR: Which Is the Best iPhone for India?
  6. Manoj Bajpayee's The Family Man Needs a Better Handle
  7. Realme X2 to Include Snapdragon 730G, VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge Tech
  8. OnePlus 7T to Offer 23 Percent Faster Charging With Warp Charge 30T: CEO
  9. iPhone 11 Series Pre-Orders to Start via Flipkart, Amazon on September 20
  10. Redmi 8A Set to Launch in India on September 25
#Latest Stories
  1. iOS 13 Brings Real-Time Lyrics Feature to Apple Music for Some Karaoke-Style Fun
  2. BSNL Rs. 899 Prepaid Recharge With 180 Days Validity Price in India Cut for a Limited Time, Now at Rs. 799
  3. Google Plans to Invest EUR 3 Billion in European Data Centres
  4. Twitter Closes Thousands of Fake News Accounts Worldwide
  5. WhatsApp Status Updates Can Now Be Shared as a Facebook Story for Both Android, iPhone Users
  6. iPhone 11 Series Hits Stores in China to No Crowds
  7. Two Adware-Infested Apps With Over 1.5 Million Downloads Removed From Google Play, Uninstall Them Now
  8. Apple Moves to Trademark 'Slofie,' the Company's Moniker for Slow Motion Selfies
  9. Android TV Will Be Updated to Android 10 by End of 2019: Report
  10. Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha With Curved Display Teased, Might Breach 100 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio Mark
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.