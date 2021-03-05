Technology News
Google Photos for Web Reportedly Getting Explore Tab That Categorises Pictures, Favourites Option in Library

The Explore tab is a dedicated section for looking at photos categorised under People, Places, and Things.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 March 2021 16:55 IST
The new update simplifies photos search on Google Photos for web

Highlights
  • Favourites section lets you see starred photos
  • Google Photos recently updated its Memories section as well
  • Photos are segregated into things like beaches, lakes, aeroplane

Google Photos for the Web is reportedly getting a new Explore tab that was rolled out as Search for mobile users a while ago. The tab brings a dedicated section to the Web interface of Google Photos and it groups pictures into categories under People, Places, and Things. Apart from this, the Web version of Google Photos also gets a dedicated option for Favourites in the Library section. This comes after Google Photos updated its Memories section last month to start showing users stories about their past holidays and sweet foods.

9to5Google reports that Google Photos for Web is getting a new Explore tab and a new Favourites option in Library section. The Explore tab was rolled out for mobile users as Search tab last year to categorise pictures. The People section uses face recognition to group all the pictures of a person in one place, making it easier for you to discover old photos of people in Google Photos. The tech giant also uses AI to categorise photos based on the places you visit, as well as the different things in your images like aeroplanes, beaches, skylines, lakes, and more.

Furthermore, the Explore tab also lets you see photos in categories like Screenshots, Selfies, and Videos. The report says that the Google Photos Web update also simplifies online photos search. Tapping on albums now opens up a compact dropdown rather than a long list that would earlier take up the entire screen. A new option called Favourites has been added to the Library section that makes it easier for users to look at all their starred images quickly.

Last month, Google Photos reportedly updated its Memories section to start showing users stories about their past holidays and sweet foods. These stories are featured under the distinct titles: “Sand and sea” and “Tasty treats”. Google Photos has also started showing children-focussed memories to select users through a collection called “Out to play”. These new collections are aimed at making people relive their happy memories.

Tasneem Akolawala
