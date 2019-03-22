Technology News

Google Pay Will Soon Be a Payment Option on eBay

, 22 March 2019
eBay users will soon be able to make payments using Google Pay

Highlights

  • Google Pay will be supported on the eBay app and website
  • Google's payment platform will hit the Android platform next month
  • Users with Google Pay digital wallet will be delimited by OS

Keeping up with the online-purchasing habits of the millennials and Gen Z, US-based e-commerce platform eBay has added Google Pay as a payment option to further increase customer choice in its new "managed payments" plan.

The "managed payments" plan from eBay allows users to check out without leaving the platform, using the payment method of their choice.

The integration would let Google Pay users complete purchases on eBay via the app, mobile Web and on desktop from sellers participating in managed payments, regardless of the operating system (OS) or device, eBay wrote in a blog post on Thursday. The integration will go live in April, starting with the eBay Android app.

"Offering Google Pay as a form of payment is another significant step toward providing our customers with more choice in their payment options, and creating an experience that is tailored to personal preferences," said Alyssa Cutright, Vice President of Global Payments, Billing and Risk at eBay.

Google Pay would be made available to Android users in early April as the newest payment option, joining Apple Pay. 

"Both the payment options are currently only accessible when buying from sellers enrolled in eBay's new payments experience, and will be increasingly available to shoppers as the programme grows to process more volume in additional geographies," the post said. 

