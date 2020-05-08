Technology News
loading

Google Parent Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs Cancels Toronto 'Smart City' Project

The project had long faced opposition over issues including data privacy concerns.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 8 May 2020 11:40 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Parent Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs Cancels Toronto 'Smart City' Project

Photo Credit: Reuters/ Chris Helgren

Alphabet is grappling with falling ad sales at its Google unit because of the novel coronavirus

Highlights
  • The project was approved by Waterfront in October 2019
  • Sidewalk Labs submitted the master plan to Waterfront in June 2019
  • Sidewalk's decision comes amid significant cost cutting at Alphabet

Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs has pulled the plug on its Toronto "smart city" project, citing "unprecedented economic uncertainty" in a setback for the city's long-planned waterfront revitalisation.

Sidewalk Labs had developed a proposal for a futuristic, data-driven city development along Toronto's Downtown Lakeshore. It was working with a government-mandated agency, Waterfront Toronto, that planned to vote on whether to approve the final proposal in June.

The project had long faced opposition over issues including data privacy concerns. Alphabet is the parent company of Google.

"As unprecedented economic uncertainty has set in around the world and in the Toronto real estate market, it has become too difficult to make the 12-acre (5-hectare) project financially viable without sacrificing core parts of the plan we had developed," Sidewalk's CEO Dan Doctoroff said in a letter released on Thursday.

The project had initially included a small light railway transit system, 2,500 homes where 40 percent would be below market price, and a tall-timber factory that Sidewalk projected would create 4,000 jobs.

Sidewalk Labs caused an uproar when it proposed getting a share of property taxes and development fees linked to the rising value of Toronto city land to finance the project. It dropped the suggestion when it submitted the master plan in June 2019 to Waterfront.

Sidewalk, which provides urban technology infrastructure, put forward an addendum scaling back the original proposal. It was approved by Waterfront in October 2019, allowing the company to move towards the agency's final approval vote next month.

Sidewalk's decision comes amid significant cost cutting at parent Alphabet, with hiring, marketing and employee perks pared. Alphabet is grappling with falling ad sales at its Google unit because of the novel coronavirus.

"While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, Waterfront Toronto offers thanks and appreciation to Sidewalk Labs for its vision," said Stephen Diamond, the chair of the agency.

Jan de Silva, president of the Toronto Regional Board of Trade President Jan de Silva, a staunch supporter of the project, said the announcement was not unexpected, but that she had not heard concerns from industry about negative implications for Toronto overall.

"There's a strong sentiment that Toronto is going to continue to be a high growth jurisdiction and that land values will continue to appreciate," de Silva said.

The Canadian Civil Liberties Association, which sued Waterfront Toronto for overstepping its role in allowing "data surveillance," called it "a victory for privacy and democracy."

Politicians from the municipal, provincial and federal levels of government all emphasised that development at Quayside will continue to move forward.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Sidewalk Labs, Alphabet, Google, Toronto Neighbourhood Project
Zoom Pushes Ahead on Security, Buying Keybase, and Reaching Pact With New York
Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition Launch Date Set for May 11, Quad Rear Cameras, 6GB RAM Confirmed
Web Stories
Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
gaming Best Nintendo Exclusive Franchises
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
tech Top Five True Wireless Headphones to Buy
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
tech What is a Gaming Phone and Why Should You Buy One?
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro

Related Stories

Google Parent Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs Cancels Toronto 'Smart City' Project
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mi 10, Mi Box, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 to Launch in India Today
  2. Xiaomi Mi 10 Set to Launch in India on May 8
  3. Mi 10 Teased to Go on Sale via Amazon India; Mi Box Debut Confirmed
  4. Uttar Pradesh Starts Online Registration for Stranded Migrant Workers
  5. Realme Nazro 10, Narzo 10A Arriving in India on May 11
  6. The Best Apple Arcade Games You Can Play: May 2020
  7. iPhone 12 Series' 5G Connectivity to Have Some Limitations, Tipster Claims
  8. Vivo Y30 Debuts With Quad Rear Cameras, Hole-Punch Display
  9. Popular Google Doodle Games Series Brings Back Halloween Game
  10. OnePlus 7T Pro Now on Sale With a Rs. 6,000 Cut on Amazon, OnePlus Site
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Parent Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs Cancels Toronto 'Smart City' Project
  2. Uber Sees Rides Recovering From Coronavirus Lows, Banks on Food-Delivery Momentum
  3. Honor 9X Pro Launching in India on May 12 With Kirin 810 SoC, AppGallery: Report
  4. Xbox Series X: First Look at New Next-Gen Games, From Dirt 5 to Assassin’s Creed
  5. Redmi K30 5G Speed Edition Launch Date Set for May 11, Quad Rear Cameras, 6GB RAM Confirmed
  6. Zoom Pushes Ahead on Security, Buying Keybase, and Reaching Pact With New York
  7. Jio to Get Rs. 11,367 Crores Investment From US-Based PE Firm Vista Equity Partners
  8. Mi 10, Mi Box, Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Specifications, More
  9. Nintendo Switch Annual Sales Cross 21 Million Units, Says Animal Crossing Is Device's Fastest-Selling Game
  10. Lyft Sees Rider Demand Improving After Coronavirus Bottom, 'On Path to Profitability'
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com