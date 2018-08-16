NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Parent Alphabet to Invest $375 Million in Health Insurer Oscar

, 16 August 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Parent Alphabet to Invest $375 Million in Health Insurer Oscar

Alphabet plans to invest $375 million (roughly Rs. 2,600 crores) in Oscar Health, helping it expand to more markets and business segments, including Medicare Advantage in 2020, the health insurance startup said on Tuesday.

The investment comes months after Oscar Health raised $165 million (roughly Rs. 1,150 crores) in a funding round. Among the participants of that funding, CapitalG and Verily Life Sciences were financed by Alphabet.

Alphabet would now own roughly 10 percent of the privately held Oscar, which offers technology-driven services for individual consumers, according to a Wired.com report.

Alphabet was "thrilled" to invest further to help Oscar in its next phase of growth, a company spokeswoman said.

Oscar Health was founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Kevin Nazemi, who is no longer a part of the company, and Josh Kushner, brother of President Donald Trump's adviser and son-in-law Jared Kushner.

© Thomson Reuters 2018

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet, Oscar Health
Xiaomi Mi A2 Gets August Android Security Patch, 60fps Video Recording via Update
Diablo III Coming to Nintendo Switch This Year: Report
Vivo Nex
Google Parent Alphabet to Invest $375 Million in Health Insurer Oscar
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo Find X
TRENDING
  1. Jio GigaFiber Registrations Begin: How to Register for Jio Broadband
  2. Jio Phone 2 Flash Sale Today at 12pm: Price, Where to Buy, and More
  3. Moto P30 With iPhone X-Like Notch, Vertical Dual Rear Cameras Launched
  4. You Can Now Rent the iPhone X for Rs. 4,299 Per Month in India
  5. Mi A2 to Go on Sale in India for First Time Today via Amazon, Mi.com
  6. Xiaomi Mi 8 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage Variant Now Official
  7. Waiting for YouTube for Jio Phone? You Need to Read This
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 5A Flash Sale in India Today
  9. WhatsApp Rollout for Jio Phone to Start in Batches
  10. Oppo F9 With Waterdrop Display, MediaTek Helio P60 SoC Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.