Technology News
loading

Google Parent Alphabet Fleshes Out Plan to Develop Toronto Smart City

Google released a 483-page document in response to criticism from the arm of a government-mandated body.

By | Updated: 16 November 2019 19:24 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Parent Alphabet Fleshes Out Plan to Develop Toronto Smart City
Highlights
  • Waterfront Toronto has given tentative approval for the project
  • The 12-acre project will feature adaptive street design
  • Responsive sounds will help blind people find their way around

Alphabet's Sidewalk Labs has provided more details on the technology it intends to use to develop a futuristic smart city in Toronto, which includes self-driving garbage cans and infra-red sensors to track foot traffic in stores, a document released by the company on Friday said.

Alphabet, parent of Google, released a 483-page document in response to criticism from the arm of a government-mandated body developing the project that called the initial proposal "frustratingly abstract."

Waterfront Toronto, the agency in charge of developing the waterfront area of Canada's biggest city, gave a tentative approval to the project two weeks ago after Sidewalk agreed to walk back many of its original proposals, including putting all data collected into an Urban Data Trust, which critics said would not be subject to adequate oversight.

The 12-acre project, close to Toronto's central business district, will feature adaptive street design and responsive sounds to help blind people find their way around, the document showed.

Sidewalk said the majority of the services it is proposing have already been partially or fully implemented in an existing project in various cities around the world.

Sidewalk said the objective of this list is to "not only describe the 'what' and the 'why,' but also the 'how' and 'who' for each service.

"It also can help provide a clear, single source for what data collection activities are proposed — and importantly, what activities are not."

Sidewalk has said it will not sell data collected to third parties, or use it for advertising purposes. It will also not share personal information - one of four categories of data it defines - with third parties, including other Alphabet-owned companies, without explicit consent.

It will not use facial recognition, and 60% of services will not generate personal information.

Waterfront Toronto cautioned that it is still reading through Sidewalk's document but said it was pleased to receive further details.

"Having worked with Sidewalk Labs to reach a realignment on important digital issues, we are eager to see how these discussions have been reflected," Kristina Verner, Waterfront's vice president of innovation, sustainability and prosperity, said in an emailed statement.

The project will now go through a formal evaluation and further public consultation before a final vote on Mar 31, 2020, by Waterfront Toronto.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet, Toronto
WeWork Said to Be Facing US SEC Inquiry Into Possible Rule Violations
TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads on App Store and Google Play, With India Leading the Chart: Sensor Tower
Honor Smartphones
Google Parent Alphabet Fleshes Out Plan to Develop Toronto Smart City
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Rumoured to Get Snapdragon 730G SoC Variant [Update]
  2. Realme 5s Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Shows
  3. Google Search Will Now Let You Practice Pronouncing Tricky Words
  4. Chandrayaan-2 Sends New Pictures of the Moon's Surface: ISRO
  5. Redmi Note 4 Starts Receiving Its MIUI 11 Stable Update in India
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving November Android Security Patch
  7. Realme 5s Display Specifications Revealed by Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  8. Jio Rs. 149 Plan Revised to Offer 24 Days Validity, Add 300 Non-Jio Minutes
  9. Realme 5s Teaser Reveals November 20 Launch in India, Quad Rear Cameras
  10. WhatsApp Gets a New Look With Redesigned Facebook Logo
#Latest Stories
  1. IRCTC Earned Rs. 63 Crores as Convenience Fee in September, RTI Query Shows
  2. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads on App Store and Google Play, With India Leading the Chart: Sensor Tower
  3. Google Parent Alphabet Fleshes Out Plan to Develop Toronto Smart City
  4. WeWork Said to Be Facing US SEC Inquiry Into Possible Rule Violations
  5. TikTok Starts Testing 'Links in Bios' and Videos, Giving Users Ways to Monetise
  6. Huawei P30 Series, Mate 20 Series Android 10-Based EMUI 10 Global Stable Update Rollout Begins: Reports
  7. Redmi K30 Launch Delayed Till 2020, GM Lu Weibing Suggests
  8. Realme 5s to Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Page Reveals
  9. Bill Gates Officially Passes Jeff Bezos as World's Richest Person: Bloomberg Billionaires Index
  10. Huawei Ban: US Said to Extend Licence for Its Companies to Continue Business With Huawei
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.