Technology News
loading

Google-Parent Alphabet Becomes 4th US Company to Top Market Value of $1 Trillion

Alphabet joins Apple, Amazon.com, and Microsoft as the only US companies to hit $1 trillion in market value.

By | Updated: 17 January 2020 11:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google-Parent Alphabet Becomes 4th US Company to Top Market Value of $1 Trillion

Shares of the Internet search giant are up nearly 17 percent over the last three months

Highlights
  • Short interest in the stock of Alphabet is higher than that of rivals
  • Microsoft, Amazon, Apple are the other three trillion dollar companies
  • Alphabet is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on February 3

As Google-parent Alphabet became on Thursday the fourth U.S. company to top a market value of more than $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 7,095,950 crores), some funds holding its shares are wondering whether now is the time to cash in on the stock's extraordinary gains.

Shares of the Internet search giant are up nearly 17 percent over the last three months, outpacing a broader rally in the S&P 500 index over the same period by 6 percentage points.

Short interest in the stock, a measure of how many investors are betting on a price decline, is at 1% percent, near a 52-week high for the company and higher than competitors such as Microsoft and Facebook, according to Refinitv data.

Alphabet joins Apple, Amazon.com and Microsoft as the only U.S. companies to hit $1 trillion in market value.

"Google is a stock that won't get you fired," said Kevin Landis, a portfolio manager at Firsthand Funds who hasn't added to his current Alphabet position since the first quarter of 2019. “Will I be able to double my money in this stock from here? I'm not sure about that.”

Alphabet's shares are among a small group of stocks found in the top holdings of both mutual funds and hedge funds, two types of institutions whose investing styles tend to be markedly different, a Goldman Sachs analysis showed. That could leave it exposed to volatile price swings if sentiment suddenly changes.

Despite those concerns, many investors are finding it hard to say goodbye. The 28 percent climb in Alphabet and the performance of other technology and tech-related stocks helped money managers post big gains in 2019, making it difficult for many to justify cutting their exposure even as they fret over the implications of its run-up.

Ernesto Ramos, portfolio manager of the BMO Large-Cap Growth Fund, has held onto his shares, betting that Alphabet's exposure to online advertising will eventually justify its above-average valuation. Alphabet trades at 26.6 times future earnings, compared with 18.5 for the S&P 500.

Scott Goginsky, a portfolio manager of the Biondo Focus fund, has held off adding to a longstanding position over the last year, concerned that the company's costs are likely to increase due to its efforts to pre-empt any additional regulatory measures from Washington. That could cut into the margins of businesses like YouTube if it needs to hire additional workers to vet user-posted content, he said.

Alphabet is scheduled to report fourth-quarter earnings on Feb. 3. In its latest report, the company missed analysts' estimates for third-quarter profit by about $1.7 billion (roughly Rs. 12,065 crores), though it beat revenue expectations. That news did little to dent investors' bullishness on the company: Alphabet's stock retreated briefly on the report, only to resume its climb several days later.

Bearish investors, however, can point to Amazon.com, which saw its market value fall below $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 7,095,950 crores) after its streak of record profits ended in July. Shares of the company are down nearly 7 percent over the last six months, compared with a 10 percent gain in the S&P 500 overall.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Alphabet Trillion Dollar
Microsoft Pledges to Erase Its Carbon Footprint, Past and Future, in Climate Push

Related Stories

Google-Parent Alphabet Becomes 4th US Company to Top Market Value of $1 Trillion
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Promises 'Lowest Prices' on These Mobile Phones
  2. Oppo F15 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  3. Realme 5i vs Redmi Note 8: Which One Should You Buy?
  4. Acer Swift 7 SF714-52T Review
  5. Xiaomi to Bring Premium Offerings to India in 2020 Under Mi Brand
  6. Vu Cinema TV Range With 4K and Dolby Vision Launched in India
  7. OnePlus Concept One Smartphone With Electrochromic Glass Unveiled at CES
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro, Vivo Z1x Price in India Slashed
  9. Sony WI-1000XM2 Noise Cancelling Wireless Neckband Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Facebook Sued in US Federal Court for Alleged Anti-Competitive Conduct
  2. Vivo Phone With 5G Support, 55W Fast Charging Support Surfaces on China's 3C Database
  3. Huawei P40 Pro, Huawei P40 Pro Premium Edition Renders Leaked, Colour Options Tipped
  4. Google-Parent Alphabet Becomes 4th US Company to Top Market Value of $1 Trillion
  5. Google Tops Facebook in Downloads for First Time in 5 Years in Q4 2019: Sensor Tower
  6. Amazon Great Indian Sale 2020 Offers on iPhone XR, OnePlus 7T Pro, Galaxy M30, Redmi Note 8, More
  7. Oppo F15 With 4,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Microsoft Pledges to Erase Its Carbon Footprint, Past and Future, in Climate Push
  9. Jeff Bezos Says Amazon Is Doubling Down on Its Prime Video Investments in India
  10. ISRO GSAT-30 Communication Satellite Successfully Inserted Into Orbit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.