Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Paid Out Nearly $3 Million to Security Researchers in 2017

 
, 09 February 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Google Paid Out Nearly $3 Million to Security Researchers in 2017

Tech giant Google paid out almost $3 million (roughly Rs. 19 crores) to security researchers in 2017 as rewards for the vulnerabilities they found in its products and services.

Around $1.1 million (roughly Rs. 7 crores) each was paid for bug reports specific to Google and Android products while Chrome awards accounted for the rest of the Vulnerability Reward Program.

"We awarded researchers more than $1 million for vulnerabilities they found and reported in Google products, and a similar amount for Android as well. Combined with Chrome awards, we awarded nearly $3 million to researchers for their reports," Jan Keller, a member of Google's Vulnerability Reward Program (VRP) wrote in a blog post.

Google Paid Out $3 Million to Bug Researchers in 2016

"We also awarded $125,000 to over 50 security researchers from all around the world through our Vulnerability Research Grants Program and $50,000 to the hard-working folks who improve the security of open-source software as part of our Patch Rewards Program," Keller added.

The largest single payment of $112,500 (roughly Rs. 72.4 lakhs) went to independent researcher Guang Gong for outlining an exploit chain on Pixel phones as part of the Android Security Rewards Program.

The Pixel was the only device that was not exploited during last year's annual "Mobile Pwn2Own" competition and Guang's report helped strengthen its protections further.

"Pwn2Own" is a hacking contest held annually at the CanSecWest security conference where contestants are challenged to exploit widely-used software and mobile devices with previously unknown vulnerabilities.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Android, Apps, Google, Internet
Nest Co-Founder Matt Rogers Announces Exit From Google
Auto Expo 2018: Green Cars in Spotlight as India Eyes Electric Revolution
Google Paid Out Nearly $3 Million to Security Researchers in 2017
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
pricee
TRENDING
  1. WhatsApp Payments UPI-Based Feature Arrives in India on Android, iOS
  2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Set to Go on Sale via Flipkart
  3. iPhone SE, 9.7-Inch iPad Now Available for Rs. 15,000 With New Offer
  4. BSNL Rs. 1,099 Recharge Pack Gives Unlimited Data, Calls for 84 Days
  5. Free Amazon Packages Keep Coming to This Couple - They Want It to Stop
  6. Moto Z2 Force With Moto TurboPower Pack Mod to Launch in India on Feb 15
  7. New Horizons Snaps Images Farther From Earth Than Any Spacecraft
  8. Xiaomi Launches One-Day Delivery Service in India
  9. Vodafone VoLTE Launches in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Gujarat
  10. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ Finally Getting Android Oreo Update
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.