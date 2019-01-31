NDTV Gadgets360.com

Google Ordered by French Regulator to Take Measures on Advertising

, 31 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Ordered by French Regulator to Take Measures on Advertising

France's competition regulator has ordered Google to take measures regarding some of its advertising methods, saying these had hit French firm Amadeus which runs a directory service in France.

"Google will need to quickly clarify the rules for its Google Ads online advertising platform that apply to electronic paid information services in order to make them more precise and intelligible and to ensure their application under non-discriminatory conditions," the regulator said in a statement.

Its decision comes a few weeks after France's data protection watchdog fined Google EUR 50 million ($57.5 million, or roughly Rs. 405 crores) for breaching European Union online privacy rules, the biggest such penalty levied against a US tech giant.

Google said it would appeal the record EUR 50 million fine imposed by France's data regulator for failing to meet the EU's strict new General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

"We've worked hard to create a GDPR consent process for personalised ads that is as transparent and straightforward as possible, based on regulatory guidance and user experience testing," the company said in a statement.

"We're also concerned about the impact of this ruling on publishers, original content creators and tech companies in Europe and beyond," it added.

© Thomson Reuters 2019

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, France
Meizu Zero With No Physical Buttons Listed on Crowdfunding Site Indiegogo
PVR Cinemas ‘Oscars Film Festival’ Announced, Includes Black Panther, Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Green Book, More
Pricee
Google Ordered by French Regulator to Take Measures on Advertising
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Oppo A3s
TRENDING
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro May Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option, Xiaomi CEO Tips
  2. Jio GigaFiber User Answers All Your Questions About Jio's Broadband Service
  3. OnePlus Pulls OxygenOS Beta Updates for 4 Phones After Reports of Bricking
  4. Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 Get Their First Software Update
  5. Samsung Galaxy M20 Review
  6. Chrome 72 Rolled Out for Desktop, Android, and iOS Users: Here's What's New
  7. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Price, Specifications Compared
  8. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  9. Nokia 8.1 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Variant Launched in India
  10. Oppo K1 With In-Display Fingerprint Sensor May Launch Soon in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.