Technology News
loading

Google Plans to Clamp Down on Online Financial Scams on Its Platform in Britain

Google has said that all financial services in the UK will need to be verified by the regulator before they can advertise.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 June 2021 14:11 IST
Google Plans to Clamp Down on Online Financial Scams on Its Platform in Britain

The regulator will assess the outcome of Google's decision once the changes take effect

Highlights
  • Google will begin enforcing the new policy from September 6
  • Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has been lobbying the government
  • Britain's financial watchdog issued 1,200 consumer warnings last year

Google will clamp down on financial fraud on its platform in Britain, saying on Wednesday that all financial services will need to be verified by the regulator before they can advertise.

Britain's financial watchdog issued 1,200 consumer warnings last year about scams advertised via social media platforms by fake companies, double the number in 2019.

Google, which is part of US tech giant Alphabet, said in a blog post it will begin enforcing the new policy, which follows calls from the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) to vet paid promotions, from September 6.

"While this is an important step from Google we think a permanent and consistent solution requires legislation," an FCA spokesperson said in emailed statement.

The regulator will assess the outcome of Google's decision once the changes take effect, the spokesperson added.

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has been lobbying the government to introduce a legal requirement for Internet giants to take down financial fraud websites, the Sunday Times reported in March.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

We discuss the return of PUBG Mobile, sorry, Battlegrounds Mobile India on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Alphabet
TCL C825, TCL C728, TCL C725 4K QLED Smart TVs Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs. 64,990

Related Stories

Google Plans to Clamp Down on Online Financial Scams on Its Platform in Britain
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Data of Over 92 Percent LinkedIn Users Exposed in New Breach: Report
  2. Loki Episode 4 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  3. Zoom Buys German Startup Kites to Boost Live Transcription Feature
  4. From Black Widow to Haseen Dillruba, What to Watch This July
  5. Mi Notebook Pro X 15 With 3.5K OLED Display Debuts
  6. OnePlus Nord 2 Renders Show Triple Rear Camera, Hole-Punch Display
  7. Vivo V21 Pro Could Launch in India Soon: Report
  8. Dell Brings Premium 4K Webcam for High-End Video Conferencing Experiences
  9. Google Pixel 5a Launch Tipped for August
  10. Oppo A93s 5G Price, Specifications Surface Online: All the Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Instagram Testing Story Stickers With Sharable Links: Report
  2. YouTube App on Android Now Lets You Share Chapters From Videos
  3. Oppo Reno 6, Oppo Reno 6 Pro India Launch Is Soon, Flipkart Teaser Confirms
  4. Samsung Galaxy S10 Series Getting July 2021 Android Security Patch Update: Report
  5. Nokia 105 4G Price Revealed Through E-Commerce Listings After Launch
  6. Google Chrome to Soon Get 'HTTPS-Only Mode' for Secure Browsing: Report
  7. WhatsApp Testing ‘View Once’ Feature for Images, Videos That Disappear After Seen
  8. Apple is Asking Some Employees to Wear Police-Grade Body Cameras at Work to Prevent Leaks: Report
  9. Samsung Galaxy A22 With Quad Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Windows 11 to Bring Dynamic Refresh Rate Support for Apps: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com