Google One Adds Android VPN for 2TB and Higher Plans in US; Will Expand to iOS, More Countries Soon

Google has plans to expand VPN services to Windows and macOS in the coming months.

By Gadgets 360 Staff With Inputs From Reuters | Updated: 30 October 2020 14:12 IST
Apart from VPN access, the plan includes storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos

Highlights
  • Google One's 2TB plan is priced at $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year
  • With VPN, Google adds secure encryptions on a phone’s online traffic
  • Pro Sessions will be available to 2TB members in Canada, the UK & the US

Alphabet's Google said on Thursday it plans to launch a VPN service for consumers that would be available with certain subscription plans for its Google One cloud storage services. Designed for secure internet usage, virtual private networks (VPNs) are used by individuals in countries where access to certain sites and services have been barred by governments.

Making the announcement in a blog post, the search giant said that VPN by Google One will be made available on 2TB and higher plans.

With VPN, Google adds secure encryptions on a phone's online traffic, no matter what app or browser the user may be using.

Google One's 2TB plan is priced at $9.99 (roughly Rs. 750) per month or $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,500) per year. Apart from VPN access, the plan includes storage across Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. It also brings in access to Google experts, Google Store rewards (10 percent cashback), Pro Sessions, and Gold status on Google Play Points.

Google said the VPN service will initially roll out in the US in the coming weeks. There are plans to expand to more countries and to iOS, Windows, and macOS in the coming months.

The company also said that its Pro Sessions will be made available to all 2TB members in Canada, the UK, and the US. Pro Session allows users to learn how to get the most out of Google products. It offers members to get expert help on a host of topics at both basic and advanced level.

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Are iPhone 12 mini, HomePod mini the Perfect Apple Devices for India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Alphabet, Google, VPN, Google One
