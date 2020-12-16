Technology News
loading

Google One Plans for Above 10TB Storage Get a 50 Percent Price Cut

There aren’t any changes in Google One plans with 100GB, 200GB, and 2TB storage.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 16 December 2020 17:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google One Plans for Above 10TB Storage Get a 50 Percent Price Cut

Google One plans come in a variety of options — from the free 15GB to up to 30TB

Highlights
  • Google One plans with 10TB storage and above have received a price cut
  • The new change will be applied automatically for existing users
  • Google One debuted in 2018 as an upgrade to Google Drive

Google One higher-tier plans have received a price cut of 50 percent. The new move comes just over a month after Google pushed users to buy a Google One plan by announcing the discontinuation of free unlimited backups through Google Photos. The search giant also brought a 15GB storage cap to Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Drawings, Forms, and Jamboard files to nudge people to purchase its paid cloud storage plans. Google One debuted in the US in August 2018 as Google's answer to Apple's iCloud and an upgrade to the existing Google Drive service.

As reported by 9to5Google, Google announced a 50 percent price cut to 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB plans of Google One. “If you're already on a qualifying plan, you'll start seeing savings automatically,” the publication quoted Google as saying.

Google is offering the 10TB storage plan at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 3,700) per month down from $99.99 (roughly Rs. 7,300), which is now the cost of the 20TB plan earlier available for $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,700) per month. Similarly, the 30TB plan has been dropped to $199.99 per month from $299.99 (roughly Rs. 22,000). It is important to note that while Google One plans with up to 2TB storage are available on both monthly and yearly charges, the higher-tier plans can only be opted on a monthly basis.

The plans include dedicated support from Google experts, offer to share storage with your family, and a free VPN for Android devices. There is also an option to enable automatic phone backups.

For users in US, Canada, UK, Germany, and Australia, the top-end Google One plans also bring a 10 percent cashback on Google Store purchases.

Google isn't offering any discounts on the 100GB, 200GB, and 2TB storage plans that also offer benefits including dedicated support and family sharing.

Gadgets 360 has reached out to Google to enquire about the India pricing of the Google One higher-tier plans.

Will Apple Silicon Lead to Affordable MacBooks in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google One, Google, Google One Plans, Google Photos, Google storage
Jagmeet Singh Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Netflix Getting Audio-Only Mode That Shows a Black Screen Instead of Video on Android: Report

Related Stories

Google One Plans for Above 10TB Storage Get a 50 Percent Price Cut
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi QLED TV 4K With Dolby Vision HDR Launched in India
  2. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched
  3. Amazfit GTS 2e, Amazfit GTR 2e With Improved Battery Life Launched
  4. Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ Specifications, Design Leak via TENAA, Geekbench Listings
  5. Vi (Vodafone Idea) Reportedly Rolling Out Wi-Fi Calling Service
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Debacle Costs Founders $1 Billion of Wealth
  7. Nokia 5.4 With Quad Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 Octa-Core 4G SoC Announced
  9. Vivo X60 May Launch This Year as the World’s Thinnest 5G Phone
  10. Vivo Y51 (2020) With 5,000mAh Battery, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. How to Watch India vs Australia Test Live Stream
  2. Google One Plans for Above 10TB Storage Get a 50 Percent Price Cut
  3. Netflix Getting Audio-Only Mode That Shows a Black Screen Instead of Video on Android: Report
  4. Firefox Version 84.0 Update Brings Native Support for M1 Mac Models, Grid View for Android
  5. Facebook India Head Ajit Mohan Questioned by Parliamentary Panel Over Reluctance to Ban Bajrang Dal
  6. Samsung Galaxy M02s Spotted on Google Play Listing, Could Be Rebranded Galaxy A02s
  7. macOS Big Sur 11.1 Update Now Available: How to Download, Install
  8. China Prepares for Chang’e 5 Probe’s Return With First Moon Samples in Over 45 Years
  9. Oppo A15s With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio P35 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Instagram Lite Makes Comeback in India, New Content Programme Launched With Focus on Reels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com