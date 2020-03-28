Technology News
Google Offers $800 Million to Pandemic-Impacted Businesses, Health Agencies

Google will provide $250 million in ad grants to the World Health Organization and more than 100 other public agencies around the world.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 28 March 2020 18:57 IST
Google has been pouring month into working with partners to ramp up production of protective gear

Highlights
  • Google's aid will come in form of cash, ad credits, and cloud services
  • CEO Sundar Pichai made the new announcement in response to COVID-19
  • Google has been pouring month into working with partners

Google on Friday pledged $800 million (roughly Rs. 5,990 crores) worth of support in response to the coronavirus pandemic for health organisations, researchers and businesses impacted by the crisis. The aid will come in the form of cash, ad credits, and cloud services from the California-based Internet colossus, according to chief executive Sundar Pichai.

Google will provide $250 million (roughly Rs. 1,872 crores) in ad grants to the World Health Organization and more than 100 other public agencies around the world providing information to stem the spread of the coronavirus, according to Pichai.

Some $340 million worth of free advertising will be made available to small- or medium-sized businesses in Google's network that are taking financial hits as people stay home due to virus risk.

"We hope it will help to alleviate some of the cost of staying in touch with their customers," Pichai said in a blog post.

A pool of $20 million (roughly Rs. 150 crores) world of credits for services hosted in the Google "cloud" will be available to researchers and academic institutions exploring ways to combat the deadly pandemic or that are tracking critical data about its spread.

Google will also match as much as $10,000 (roughly Rs. 7,48,800) in donations its employees make to organisations in their communities this year, increasing the amount from $7,500.

"Together, we'll continue to help our communities -- including our businesses, educators, researchers, and nonprofits -- to navigate the challenges ahead," Pichai said.

Google has been pouring month into working with partners to ramp up production of protective gear such as face masks for health care providers

Employees from Alphabet divisions including Google, Verily, and X are providing engineering, supply chain and healthcare are working with equipment makers to increase production of ventilators needed to keep some COVID-19 sufferers alive, according to Pichai.

