Google Now Lets Users Order Food via Search, Maps, Assistant

Saving people the trouble of having to download an additional app, Google is now letting users order food directly via Search, Maps, or Assistant using its partnerships with delivery companies in the US.

Google has added a new "Order Online" button on Search and Maps which would appear when users would search for a supported restaurant, the company said in its blog post.

Users can pick between pickup and delivery and select which service they want to order their food through.

If the restaurant supports it, the ordering selections would be made entirely through Google's interface and Google Pay.

Users can ask Google Assistant to repeat a previous order as well.

However, it remains unclear whether or not the feature would work on Google Assistant-enabled smart speakers or smart displays.

The new functionality supports five different delivery services at launch - DoorDash, Postmates, Delivery.com, Slice, and ChowNow - and Google plans to add support for Zuppler and others in the future, the report added.

