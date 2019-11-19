Technology News
loading

Google Nightingale Healthcare Project Targeted by US Congress Committee

Google last week revealed a project code-named "Nightingale," evidently in tribute to Florence Nightingale.

By | Updated: 19 November 2019 12:44 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Nightingale Healthcare Project Targeted by US Congress Committee

A US congressional committee on Monday asked for a briefing on a Google project to modernise healthcare while giving the Internet titan access to millions of people's medical data.

Energy and Commerce Committee leaders sent letters to the chiefs of Google and its partner in the project, US health systems non-profit Ascension, requesting to be briefed by December 6.

The California-based Internet giant last week revealed a project code-named "Nightingale," evidently in tribute to Florence Nightingale, whose nursing work during the Crimean War in the 1850s is credited with turning such work into a profession.

"We are happy to cooperate with any questions about the project," Google said in response to an AFP inquiry.

"We believe Google's work with Ascension adheres to industry-wide regulations (including HIPAA) regarding patient data and comes with strict guidance on data privacy, security, and usage."

Google has made no secret of its work with health care providers on computing tools to improve patient care.

Google's collaboration with Ascension includes moving data and analytics to a private, secure cloud hosted by the Internet firm.

Ascension could also use Google computing tools to allow employees to communicate and collaborate securely in real time from different sites, according to a post by Google cloud industry products and solutions president Tariq Shaukat.

"To be clear: under this arrangement, Ascension's data cannot be used for any other purpose than for providing these services we're offering under the agreement, and patient data cannot and will not be combined with any Google consumer data," Shaukat said.

Google disclosed little about what it is testing in Project Nightingale as it competes to be the preferred platform for patients and care providers.

The cloud team works with dozens of healthcare service providers on technology to analyse medical data and make it readily available to patients and those treating them, according to the company.

"While we appreciate your efforts to provide the public with further information about Project Nightingale, this initiative raises serious privacy concerns,” the committee said in letters to Ascension and Google.

"Longstanding questions related to Google's commitment to protecting the privacy of its own users' data raise serious concerns about whether Google can be a good steward of patients' personal health information."

The US Office for Civil Rights in the Department of Health and Human Services is also reported to be looking into the project.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, US Congress, Nightingale
ISRO to Launch Cartosat-2, 13 Nanosatellites From the US on November 25
Jio, BSNL Said to Be Waiting, Watching Evolving Mobile Tariff Scenario
Honor Smartphones
Google Nightingale Healthcare Project Targeted by US Congress Committee
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Security Flaw Triggered by MP4 File: Update Now to Latest Version
  2. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  3. Realme X2 Pro to Launch in India Tomorrow: Everything You Should Know
  4. Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth Spotted Tweeting From an iPhone
  5. Saturn Moon Titan Shaped by Same Forces as Earth: Researchers
  6. TikTok Hits 1.5 Billion Downloads, India Leads the Chart: Sensor Tower
  7. Realme 5s Will Be Powered by Snapdragon 665 SoC, Flipkart Teaser Shows
  8. Xiaomi Launches Mi Reader With 6-Inch HD E-Ink Display, USB Type-C Port
  9. Redmi Note 5 Pro Starts Receiving November Android Security Patch
  10. Redmi Note 8 Pro Snapdragon 730G Variant Rumour Refuted by GM Lu Weibing
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio, BSNL Said to Be Waiting, Watching Evolving Mobile Tariff Scenario
  2. Google Nightingale Healthcare Project Targeted by US Congress Committee
  3. ISRO to Launch Cartosat-2, 13 Nanosatellites From the US on November 25
  4. Google Acquires Enterprise Software Firm CloudSimple
  5. Snapchat Says It Checks Political Ads for Deception, Unlike Facebook
  6. YouTube Premium, YouTube Music Premium Prepaid Plans Launched in India With Non-Recurring Charges Starting at Rs. 109
  7. Half-Life: Alyx VR Game Announced by Valve, More Details to Arrive on November 21
  8. Saturn Moon Titan Shaped by Same Forces as Earth: Researchers
  9. Facebook, Instagram, Messenger Outages Reported by Users
  10. WhatsApp Hit by Critical Security Vulnerability Triggered by Specially-Crafted MP4 File
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.