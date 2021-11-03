Technology News
Google News May Return to Spain as Country Adopts EU Copyright Law

Google News was shut down in Spain in late 2014.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 November 2021 12:05 IST
Google News May Return to Spain as Country Adopts EU Copyright Law

Google News closed in Spain in response to legislation that forced it to pay a collective licensing fee

Highlights
  • Google News links to third-party content
  • Google said it wanted to bring its news services back to Spain
  • The EU legislation must be adopted by all member states

Spain has adopted a European Union copyright directive that allows third-party online news platforms to negotiate directly with content providers, the government said on Tuesday, setting the stage for Alphabet's Google News to return to the country.

Google News, which links to third-party content, closed in Spain in late 2014 in response to legislation that forced it to pay a collective licensing fee to republish headlines or snippets of news.

The EU legislation, which must be adopted by all member states, requires platforms such as Google, Facebook and others to share revenue with publishers but it also removes the collective fee and allows them to reach individual or group agreements with publishers.

Google said it wanted to bring its news services back to Spain but would closely analyse the law before making any firm commitment.

"Based on the initial information... conditions look promising for the potential launch of Google News in Spain. However, we will need to see the final law before making any formal announcements," a spokesperson said in an email.

Spain's Culture Ministry said the new law brought national copyright legislation into step with the digital environment and would help artists and creators to receive fair remuneration for their work.

Arsenio Escolar, chairman of the CLABE publishers association, which groups around 1,000 news outlets including leading digital brands such as El Espanol and Eldiario.es, said he was pleased with the new legislation.

"We are satisfied because media publishers have regained the reins of the management of our rights, hijacked a few years ago by a law that we at CLABE have always considered unjust and harmful," he said in an email to associates.

Reuters reported in February that some publishers represented by the AMI media association, which represents mainly the old guard of traditional media, were in favour of maintaining the old system.

AMI declined to comment on Tuesday.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How's Nokia brand licensee making trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: European Union, Google, Google News
Battlegrounds Mobile India to Disable Facebook Logins for Android Users From November 5: All Details

Related Stories

Google News May Return to Spain as Country Adopts EU Copyright Law
