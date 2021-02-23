Technology News
loading

Alphabet Said to Be in Talks With Spanish Publishers to Bring Google News Back

Google News closed in Spain in late 2014 in response to legislation which meant it had to pay a mandatory collective licensing fee.

By Reuters | Updated: 23 February 2021 11:54 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Alphabet Said to Be in Talks With Spanish Publishers to Bring Google News Back

Google recently agreed to pay $76 million (roughly Rs. 550 crores) to group of 121 French news publishers

Highlights
  • Some Spanish publishers are in favour of maintaining the current system
  • Some preliminary agreements had already been reached
  • Facebook faced a backlash from publishers and politicians last week

Alphabet's Google is negotiating individual licensing deals with a divided Spanish news industry that could allow the US tech giant's news service to resume in the country, three sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Google News, which links to third party content, closed in Spain in late 2014 in response to legislation which meant it had to pay a mandatory collective licensing fee to re-publish headlines or snippets of news.

Now the thorny issue is back on the table as Spain prepares to implement the 2019 European Union copyright directive by June. While that requires Google, Facebook, and others to share revenue with publishers, the government could allow the companies to negotiate individual deals with content providers.

Spain's Culture Ministry said the government was working on a draft bill, but declined to give further details.

Google News will only be back in Spain if publishers have the right to sign individual agreements under a new law, a Google Spain spokeswoman said, adding that a paid licence should not be mandatory.

Facebook faced a backlash from publishers and politicians last week after blocking people in Australia from accessing and sharing news, escalating a dispute with the government there over a planned law that would require it to share revenue with content providers.

The EU rules, however, do not force online platforms to pay for links posted to their news site by publishers, the main grievance for Facebook in Australia, so their implementation could pave the way for a series of deals.

"Google is in talks with Spanish editors about the possibility of taking part in the Google News Showcase programme," a source familiar with the process said, referring to the proposed new name for the service.

Two other sources said some preliminary agreements had already been reached, pending details of the new legislation.

Status quo

Google recently agreed to pay $76 million (roughly Rs. 550 crores) to a group of 121 French news publishers, infuriating many other local outlets, which deemed the deal unfair and opaque.

Some Spanish publishers represented by the AMI media association, such as El Mundo owner Unidad Editorial, are in favour of maintaining the current system which gives publishers the right to levy licensing fees through a collective management entity.

AMI general director Ramon Alonso said the model allows for a transparent and fair negotiation with Google and others, and prevents the exclusion of some publishers.

But others, including CLABE that represents 162 associates with around a thousand news outlets including leading digital brands such as El Espanol or Eldiario.es, say they can reach a better deal on their own and should be free to choose.

"We are trying to ensure that these agreements benefit as many companies in the sector as possible," said Juan Zafra, CLABE secretary general.

The Independent Regional Press Association (AIE), a founding member of AMI, said in a letter published in all of its outlets on Monday that it had been "seriously harmed" by the existing model, which brought no income from content and made Spain "a global digital exception".

Meanwhile, Microsoft and European media groups on Monday urged EU regulators to require online platforms to seek arbitration in disagreements over how to share revenues with news publishers.
© Thomson Reuters 2021

Is Samsung Galaxy S21+ the perfect flagship for most Indians? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alphabet, Google
Apple Users May Spend More on Non-Gaming Mobile Apps by 2024: Sensor Tower

Related Stories

Alphabet Said to Be in Talks With Spanish Publishers to Bring Google News Back
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
Trending Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 10 Series Will Carry Mid-Premium Snapdragon Processors
  2. Redmi 9 Power Gets 6GB RAM + 128GB Storage Variant in India
  3. Mi Launches Neckband Bluetooth Earphones and 16W Portable Speaker in India
  4. How to Chat With Yourself on WhatsApp
  5. Check Out the Mars Landing Video of NASA’s Perseverance Rover
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9e Key Specifications Leak Online; Snapdragon SoCs Tipped
  7. LG Gram 360 With Intel Tiger Lake CPU, 360-Degree Hinge Design Launched
  8. Moto G30, Moto G10 Tipped to Launch in India Next Month
  9. Sony SRS-RA3000 Speaker With 360-Degree Audio Launched in India
  10. TCL Launches New Wired and Wireless Headphone Range in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy F62 Gets Camera Improvements With First Update: Report
  2. TCL Launches New Wired and Wireless Headphone Range in India, Priced Starting at Rs. 299
  3. Redmi Note 10 Series Will Carry Mid-Premium Qualcomm Snapdragon Processors, Company Confirms
  4. Oppo Expands VOOC Flash Charging Tech to Automobiles, Public Spaces, Third-Party Accessories
  5. LG Gram 360 Laptop With Intel Tiger Lake CPU, 360-Degree Hinge Design, Military Standard Durability Launched
  6. Justice League Snyder Cut Hero Cameo Will ‘Blow Fans’ Minds’: Report
  7. Samsung Promises Security Updates on Select Galaxy Devices for at Least Four Years
  8. Moto G30, Moto G10 India Launch Tipped to Take Place in March
  9. Mars Perseverance Rover Landing Video, Audio From Red Planet Released by NASA: 'Stuff of Our Dreams'
  10. Airtel Ties Up With Qualcomm for 5G Services in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com