Technology News
loading

Alphabet Says It Plans to Reopen Google News in Spain After Government Amends Rules

"Starting early next year, Google News will provide links to useful and relevant news stories," Google Spain Country Manager said.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 November 2021 18:06 IST
Alphabet Says It Plans to Reopen Google News in Spain After Government Amends Rules

The EU legislation requires platforms such as Google to share revenue with publishers

Highlights
  • The debate over Google News had pitched traditional media
  • Traditional media backed the old system
  • The Spanish government on Tuesday approved a EUcopyright directive

Alphabet plans to reopen its Google News service in Spain early next year after the government passed new legislation that allows media outlets to negotiate directly with the tech giant, the company said on Wednesday.

The service closed in 2014 after the government passed a rule that forced Alphabet and other news aggregators to pay a collective licensing fee to republish headlines or snippets of news.

"Starting early next year, Google News will provide links to useful and relevant news stories," Google Spain Country Manager Fuencisla Clemares wrote on a company blog.

"Over the coming months, we will be working with publishers to reach agreements which cover their rights under the new law," he added.

The Spanish government on Tuesday approved a European Union copyright directive that allows third-party online news platforms to negotiate directly with content providers.

The EU legislation, which must be adopted by all member states, requires platforms such as Google, Facebook and others to share revenue with publishers but it also removes the collective fee and allows them to reach individual or group agreements with publishers.

The debate over Google News had pitched traditional media, who backed the old system, against a new breed of online outlets, who expected more revenues from direct agreements with Alphabet and the other platforms than through their share of the collective fee.

Arsenio Escolar, chairman of the CLABE publishers association, which groups around 1,000 mainly online news outlets including leading digital brands such as El Espanol and Eldiario.es, said he was pleased with the new legislation.

The AMI media association, which represents mainly the old guard of traditional media and was in favour of maintaining the previous system declined to comment on the government's decision.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

How's Nokia brand licensee trying to compete against Realme and Xiaomi in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Alphabet, Google, Google News, European Union
Clubhouse Adds Support for 13 Languages Including Hindi, Kannada, More
Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL's Final Update With Bug Fixes for Android 12 to Roll Out in Q1 2022: Report

Related Stories

Alphabet Says It Plans to Reopen Google News in Spain After Government Amends Rules
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Netflix Introduces 5 Mobile Games: All You Need to Know
  2. Redmi Note 11 5G Tipped to Launch in India as Redmi Note 11T 5G
  3. JioPhone Next Has Preloaded Device Lock 'Feature' to Address EMI Defaults
  4. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  5. Moto G51 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Reports
  6. From Eternals to Dhamaka, What to Watch in November
  7. WhatsApp's New 'Happy Diwali' Sticker Pack: How to Download and Share
  8. Elon Musk's Starlink Registers India Unit, Targets Rural Districts
  9. Samsung Galaxy A13 5G Price and Specifications Leak, 25W Fast Charging Tipped
  10. Former Activision Developers Announce NFT-Powered Open-World Multiplayer
#Latest Stories
  1. Mozilla Firefox 94 Update Brings New Home Screen, Tab Management Features on Android, iOS
  2. Ex-Activision, Lucasfilms Developers Announce New Open-World Game With NFTs
  3. Apple Mixed Reality Headset to Support Wi-Fi 6E Connectivity, May Launch in Q4 2022: Kuo
  4. Amazon Music Introduces Synchronised Transcripts for Select Podcasts
  5. Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL's Final Update With Bug Fixes for Android 12 to Roll Out in Q1 2022: Report
  6. Alphabet Says It Plans to Reopen Google News in Spain After Government Amends Rules
  7. 'We Are Building for Metaverse': Meta Vice President Nick Clegg Reveals Days after Facebook’s Rebranding
  8. Clubhouse Adds Support for 13 Languages Including Hindi, Kannada, More
  9. Tesla Recalls Nearly 12,000 US Vehicles Over FSD Bug That Causes False Collision Warning
  10. ESA Announces Satellite Constellation to Precisely Detect Man-Made Greenhouse Gas Emission Sources
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com