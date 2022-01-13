Technology News
loading

Google Offers to Exclude News Showcase From Search Results to End Probe in Germany

Google News Showcase offers publishers the opportunity to place journalistic content more prominently online.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 13 January 2022 17:38 IST
Google Offers to Exclude News Showcase From Search Results to End Probe in Germany

Google also assured that access to the service will be based on "objective criteria"

Highlights
  • Regulator will now carry out consultations in press publishing sector
  • Google planned to integrate the new platform into its main search results
  • The regulator opened an inquiry after a complaint was filed

Google offered to exclude its "Google News Showcase" service from general search results in Germany to end an investigation by the local antitrust regulator, the authority said on Wednesday.

"Google has proposed measures to respond to our competition concerns," Andreas Mundt, president of the Federal Cartel Authority, said in a statement.

"The company no longer plans to include Showcase content in the general search results," Mundt said.

The regulator said it will now carry out consultations in the press publishing sector to determine if the measures "fit the purpose". 

Contacted by AFP, Google did not immediately comment on the case.

Launched on the German market in 2020, Google News Showcase offers publishers the opportunity to place journalistic content more prominently online.

The American tech giant planned to integrate the new platform into its main search results, which would have multiplied the audience for the material.

The regulator opened an inquiry after a complaint was filed by the publishing group Corint Media, which manages the rights of radio and television stations, as well as online news sites.

The publisher feared that news groups that had not signed an agreement with Google would see their content relegated in search results.

The integration of Google News Showcase into search results was "clearly designed to focus users' attention on the new Google-owned news service and its press content", Corint said in a statement when the inquiry was opened.

"This exploits Google's quasi-monopolistic position in the search engine market in an abusive manner to the detriment of press publishers not participating in the service," the group said.

The regulator also examined whether publishers who entered into an agreement with Google would be prevented from fully enforcing their so-called neighbouring rights that would allow outlets to demand compensation for use of their content.

Negotiations over Showcase would be "clearly separated from the ongoing negotiations regarding other ancillary copyright payments" in response to the issue, the regulator said.

Google also assured that access to the service will be based on "objective criteria", and will not discriminate between publishers for other, namely financial, reasons.

The announcement comes a few days after the regulator classified Google as a company of "paramount significance across markets", opening the door to enhanced surveillance of the tech giant.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2022 hub.

Further reading: Google, Google News Showcase
OnePlus 9RT Spotted on Retailer Website; Price in India, Specifications, Colour Options Tipped Ahead of Launch

Related Stories

Google Offers to Exclude News Showcase From Search Results to End Probe in Germany
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 11S to Launch in India Soon, Xiaomi Teases
  2. Sony WF-1000XM4 TWS Earphones With LDAC Support Launched in India
  3. Internet Shutdowns Cost $5.45 Billion in 2021 Globally: Report
  4. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. Boult AirBass Y1 TWS Earbuds With 40-Hour Total Battery Life Launched in India
  6. All You Need to Know About God of War on PC
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Goes Official
  8. OnePlus Buds Z2 Tipped to Launch in India Early 2022, Price Leaked
  9. Realme 9i India Launch Date Confirmed: All You Need to Know
  10. OnePlus 9RT Price in India, Sale Date, Variants Tipped Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Mozilla Firefox 96 Update Brings Noise Cancellation on Calls, History Highlights, More to Android and Desktop
  2. Microsoft Researchers Detail macOS Vulnerability That Could Let Attackers Gain User Data
  3. Tecno Pova Neo With 6,000mAh Battery Teased to Launch in India Soon: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Google Pixel Foldable Smartphone Resembling Oppo Find N Design Spotted on Android 12L Beta
  5. Xbox One Console Production Was Discontinued in Late 2020 to Focus on Xbox Series X/S
  6. Gap Launches Its First NFT Collection on Tezos Blockchain
  7. Crypto Sector Could Suffer in Pakistan as Its Central Bank Looks to Ban Cryptocurrencies: Report
  8. Xiaomi 11T Pro Price in India, Storage Variants, Specifications Tipped Ahead of January 19 Launch
  9. Vivo Y21e Specifications Surface Online, Purported Renders Suggest Waterdrop-Style Notch
  10. Flipkart Acquires Re-Commerce Firm Yaantra to Enhance After-Sale Offerings for Smartphone Customers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com