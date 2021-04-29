Google has added new travel tools to its search engine that show COVID-19 related advisories for your destination. Google says there has been an increased in search terms among users like “travel restrictions” and “where to travel,” which is why these new tools have been added. The Explore tool has also got its own tab on google.com/travel and it has been redesigned to show more destinations, filters for destinations, travel advisory or restrictions, and more helpful information. Google has also made some updates to Google Maps on desktop to help with trip planning.

In a blog post, Google detailed the new travel tools for users who are planning trips. It states that with vaccines becoming more available, there has been an increase in search terms like “travel restrictions” by country and “where to travel.” To assist these potential travellers, Google's new travel tools will now show COVID-19 related travel advisories or restrictions, whether the destination requires quarantine upon arrival or travellers will need to provide proof of vaccination.

Travellers can get notified via email about travel advisories or restriction updates. This will tell you if the restrictions are lifted or reduced. This feature is available in the US.

Additionally, the Explore tab has been updated and given its own page on google.com/travel. It will now show more destinations, smaller cities, national parks, along with destination filters to narrow down a destination based on your interests. Travellers can also make use of information like hotels, things to do, best time to visit, and more.

The blog also states Google Maps on desktop will now show different types of places where you can stop during your journey such as hotels, parks, campgrounds, and rest stops. When selecting your starting and end point, these stops along the way will be seen on top of the map and you can select a particular spot to be added to your journey. These directions can then be sent to your phone.