Google's New Online Coding Course to Train in Python, Git, and IT Automation

Google's training programme designed to provide skills in Python, Git and IT automation in under six months.

By | Updated: 17 January 2020 19:51 IST
Google said in a statement that Python is now the most in-demand programming language

Highlights
  • Google's new training programme comes courtesy of Grow with Google
  • Trainees can learn Python, Git and IT automation within six months
  • The final project will see learners solve a practical problem

The US based tech Google has introduced a new "Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate" a program which is designed to provide job-ready skills in Python, Git and IT automation in under six months.

"Python is now the most in-demand programming language, and more than 530,000 US jobs, including 75,000 entry-level jobs require Python proficiency. With this new certificate, you can learn Python, Git and IT automation within six months," Natalie Van Kleef Conley Product Lead, Grow with Google, said in a statement on Thursday.

The program includes a final project where learners will use their new skills to solve a problem they might encounter on the job, like building a web service using automation.

"To ensure learners from underserved backgrounds have access to both IT Professional Certificates, Google.org will fund 2,500 need-based scholarships through nonprofits like Goodwill, Merit America, Per Scholas and Upwardly Global. Along with top employers like Walmart, Hulu and Sprint, Google considers program completers when hiring for IT roles," Conley added.

Back in October last year, Google CEO Sundar Pichai and White House advisor Ivanka Trump announced a program to provide 250,000 Americans training opportunities to teach technology skills.

At the time, Pichai also mentioned that Google's program for certifying IT professionals will expand to 100 US community colleges by the end of 2020.

Further reading: Google, Python, Git, IT Automation, Google IT Automation with Python Professional Certificate
