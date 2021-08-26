Technology News
Google, Microsoft, More Tech Firms Pledge Billions in Cybersecurity After Meeting With US President

Microsoft said it would invest $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,48,475 crores) in cybersecurity over the next five years.

By Associated Press | Updated: 26 August 2021 12:12 IST
US President Biden referred to cybersecurity as a "core national security challenge" for the US

Highlights
  • Google committed to invest $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,249 crores)
  • IBM plans to train 150,000 people in cybersecurity over three years
  • Apple will develop a program to strengthen technology supply chain

Leading technology companies in the US have committed to investing billions of dollars to strengthen cybersecurity defences and to train skilled workers, the White House announced Wednesday following President Joe Biden's private meeting with top executives.

The Washington gathering was held during a relentless stretch of ransomware attacks that have targeted critical infrastructure and major corporations, as well as other illicit cyber operations that US authorities have linked to foreign hackers.

The Biden administration has been urging the private sector to do its part to protect against those increasingly sophisticated attacks. In public remarks before the meeting, Biden referred to cybersecurity as a "core national security challenge" for the US.

"The reality is most of our critical infrastructure is owned and operated by the private sector, and the federal government can't meet this challenge alone," Biden said. "I've invited you all here today because you have the power, the capacity and the responsibility, I believe, to raise the bar on cybersecurity."

After the meeting, the White House announced that Google had committed to invest $10 billion (roughly Rs. 74,249 crores) in cybersecurity over the next five years, money aimed at helping secure the software supply chain and expand zero-trust programs. The Biden administration has looked for ways to safeguard the government's supply chain following a massive Russian government cyberespionage campaign that exploited vulnerabilities and gave hackers access to the networks of US government agencies and private companies.

Microsoft, meanwhile, said it would invest $20 billion (roughly Rs. 1,48,475 crores) in cybersecurity over the next five years and make available $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,113 crores) in technical services to help local governments upgrade their defences. IBM plans to train 150,000 people in cybersecurity over three years, Apple said it would develop a new program to help strengthen the technology supply chain, and Amazon said it would offer to the public the same security awareness training it gives to employees.

Top executives of each of those companies were invited to Wednesday's meeting, as were financial industry executives and representatives from the energy, education and insurance sectors. A government initiative that at first supported the cybersecurity defences of electric utilities has now been expanded to focus on natural gas pipelines, the White House said Wednesday.

Though ransomware was intended as one aspect of Wednesday's gathering, a senior administration official who briefed reporters in advance said the purpose was much broader, centred on identifying the "root causes of any kind of malicious cyber activity" and also ways in which the private sector can help bolster cybersecurity. The official briefed reporters on the condition of anonymity.

The meeting took place as Biden's national security team has been consumed by the troop withdrawal in Afghanistan and the chaotic evacuation of Americans and Afghan citizens. That it remained on the calendar indicates the administration regards cybersecurity as a major agenda item, with the administration official describing Wednesday's meeting as a "call to action."

The broad cross-section of participants underscores how cyberattacks have cut across virtually all sectors of commerce. In May, for instance, hackers associated with a Russia-based cyber gang launched a ransomware attack on a major fuel pipeline in the US, causing the pipeline to temporarily halt operations. Weeks later, the world's largest meat processor, JBS, was hit with an attack by a different hacking group.

In both instances, the companies made multimillion-dollar ransom payments in an effort to get back online.

Biden on Wednesday pointed to a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in June when he said he made clear his expectation that Russia take steps to rein in ransomware gangs because "they know where (the hackers) are and who they are."

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Joe Biden, Google, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, IBM, Cybersecurity
