Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Google Says Microsoft Is Unwilling to Turn Over Documents in Antitrust Fight, Failed to Comply With Subpoena

Google Says Microsoft Is Unwilling to Turn Over Documents in Antitrust Fight, Failed to Comply With Subpoena

Google served a subpoena to Microsoft more than three months ago, seeking documents on Bing.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 July 2021 14:35 IST
Google Says Microsoft Is Unwilling to Turn Over Documents in Antitrust Fight, Failed to Comply With Subpoena

Some of the documents might shed light on whether Microsoft was restrained from competing with Google

Highlights
  • Google's search engine is the market leader by far
  • Bing's market share is in single digits
  • Google also has a browser, Chrome

Alphabet's Google has asked a judge hearing the Justice Department's antitrust lawsuit against the search and advertising giant to compel Microsoft to turn over documents, saying it has failed to comply with a subpoena, according to a court filing unsealed late Thursday.

Google served a subpoena to Microsoft more than three months ago, seeking documents regarding Microsoft's Bing search engine as well as its Internet Explorer and Edge but has not received them, the filing said.

Google says some of the documents might shed light on whether Microsoft was actually restrained from competing with Google, or whether it simply failed to compete successfully.

"In particular, there are nineteen Microsoft employees who held important positions relating to activities at the core of this case but whose files Microsoft refuses to commit to search at this time," Google said in the filing.

Google's search engine is the market leader by far while Bing's share is in single digits. Google also has a browser, Chrome.

Microsoft, also in a filing late on Thursday, said that Google's additional requests brings the total number of custodians, whose files Microsoft will have to search, to 55.

Google has failed to offer "specific reasons" for why these additional files are necessary, Microsoft added.

Google had said that the 19 of these additional custodians were "highly likely to possess relevant, non-cumulative documents."

According to Google, these executives covered issues at the core of the case, including the development and distribution of Microsoft's various search engines, Microsoft's search advertising business, and Microsoft's effort to market devices that would give it more search access points beyond the Windows desktop.

The Justice Department sued Google in October, kicking off a spate of federal and state antitrust lawsuits against both Google and Facebook. The federal case against Google and a broader state case have been consolidated for purposes of trial preparation.

© Thomson Reuters 2021

The recently-concluded first season of Loki is our focus this week on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Microsoft, Bing
OnePlus Nord CE 5G Receiving OxygenOS 11.0.5.5 Update in India with Camera, System Improvements

Related Stories

Google Says Microsoft Is Unwilling to Turn Over Documents in Antitrust Fight, Failed to Comply With Subpoena
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony Announces 'Goodwill Discount' on PS5 Consoles, Says 10 Million Sold
  2. Cyberattacks on Indian Firms Grew Greatly in Last 6 Months: Check Point
  3. Micromax In 2b With Dual Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Samsung Galaxy A03s Expected to Launch in India Soon
  5. Fast & Furious 9 India Release Date Delayed by Two Weeks
  6. Nothing Ear 1 True Wireless Earphones First Impressions
  7. Huawei P50 Pro Beats Mi 11 Ultra for Top Spot in DxOMark Camera Rankings
  8. Google Play Protect Failed to Provide Security Against Infected Apps: AV-Test
  9. Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro TWS Earbuds Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy A52s Price Leaked, Specifications Tipped via Geekbench
#Latest Stories
  1. Mi HyperSonic Power Bank With 50W Fast Charging, 20,000mAh Capacity Launched in India
  2. Twitter Spaces Update Brings New Tweet Composer, Search Feature for Live Spaces
  3. Jio, Airtel, Vi No Longer Provide SMS Benefits With Low-Value Prepaid Recharge Plans
  4. Xbox, Krispy Kreme Partner for Limited Edition Doughnuts to Celebrate 20 Years of the Gaming Console
  5. Infinix X1 40-Inch Full-HD Android Smart TV With Dolby Audio, HDR10, Chromecast Built-in Launched in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Case Renders Surface, 3C Listing Suggests 25W Charging Support
  7. Reliance Jio Adds 3.55 Million Mobile Subscribers in May, Airtel Loses 4.6 Million: TRAI
  8. How Can You Invest in Cryptocurrency and How Does Trading Work?
  9. AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT Graphics Cards Announced for 1080p Gaming
  10. Google Says Microsoft Is Unwilling to Turn Over Documents in Antitrust Fight, Failed to Comply With Subpoena
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com