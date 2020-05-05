Technology News
Google Meet Can Now Be Accessed via Gmail as Google Pushes Back on Zoom

A few users are now seeing a new ‘start a meeting’ option in Gmail’s left sidebar menu.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 5 May 2020 12:51 IST
Google announced this feature last month for G Suite users

Highlights
  • Gmail integration of Meet is rolling out gradually
  • Users can now start a group video call directly from Gmail
  • Google Meet free version allows up to 100 participants in a call

Google Meet video conferencing service has been integrated into Gmail. A few users are seeing the new option to start a meeting using Google Meet in the left sidebar of Gmail on Web. This new feature looks to tackle recent competition from Zoom video conferencing app during these times of social distancing and lockdowns. Google Meet was earlier available to enterprises and education customers via G Suite, but recently Google made it available for free to everyone with a Google account. Google Meet free version lets you host up to 100 participants for each of your virtual meetings.

The Gmail integration of Google Meet has been spotted in a few users' accounts, reports The Verge. Earlier last month, Google announced that this integration for G Suite subscribers will be introduced soon. Google's support page suggests that only Gmail for work or school accounts can access it for now. The report says that the rollout of this Google Meet integration in Gmail has begun, and some users are able to spot it already. The new Meet integration shows up in the left sidebar panel, and it allows users to ‘start a meeting' or ‘join a meeting' without having to switch between apps. The tech giant looks to ease the process of starting a video meeting with this new feature.

Google Meet vs Zoom: Free Plans Compared

Jio Unveils JioMeet Video Conferencing Platform to take on Zoom, Google Meet

Once you click on the ‘Start a Meeting' feature, a new window opens up. You can choose the meeting name and share the unique URL or code with colleagues. You can alternatively join a meeting started by another person based on the code or link provided by the organiser.

5 Alternatives to Zoom App for Video Conferences From Home

Google Meet recently announced that it is roughly adding 30 lakh users every day. Apart from Gmail, it can be accessed directly through Chrome and other modern browsers and doesn't require any additional plugins. You can just head to meet.google.com to host a meeting. It offers a meeting limit of 60 minutes for free users, but the limit is waived off until September 30. It also supports screen sharing, just like Zoom, but only paid users can record calls.

How are we staying sane during this Coronavirus lockdown? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Further reading: Gmail, Google Meet, Google, Zoom
