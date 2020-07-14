Technology News
loading

Google Meet Now Blocking Anonymous Users From Joining Education Meetings by Default

This Google Meet feature has started to roll out for G Suite for Education or G Suite Enterprise for Education license users.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 14 July 2020 17:38 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Meet Now Blocking Anonymous Users From Joining Education Meetings by Default

Google Meet will keep this blocking feature on by default

Highlights
  • Miscreants bombarding into online classrooms have been on the rise
  • Anonymous users are considered those that do not have a Google account
  • To disable the feature, admins will need to contact G Suite support

Google Meet will now block anonymous users by default, for its Education customers. This new feature will block anonymous users from joining video group meetings by default to prevent disruption in classes. Going forward, users will have to be logged into a Google account to attend online classes over Meet. This feature has started to roll out for G Suite for Education or G Suite Enterprise for Education license users. Google notes that it should take up to 15 days for the feature to roll out completely, so it may not be enabled for all Google Meet subscribers immediately.

By blocking anonymous users from entering a video meeting, Google Meet looks to resolve the increasing problem of miscreants bombarding into online classrooms and creating havoc. Students are found playing pranks in the middle of their classes by asking a friend to just pop-in and make noise or share unnecessary content causing distraction. This new blocking feature will prevent any anonymous user from joining into video meetings and also reduce distraction during school hours. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, several schools are currently conducting regular classes online. Google announced the rollout of this anonymous users blocking feature via a blog post.

Incidents of random strangers popping in mid-classes and meetings are so much on the rise, that a term called Zoombombing has been recently coined especially for these episodes. Zoom, a Google Meet competitor, has also introduced several measures to prevent Zoombombing recently. It introduced the ability to allow admins to disable PMIs for scheduling or starting instant meetings. Zoom also lets admins lock meetings and restrict sharing of links publicly.

Google Meet is also following the same path, and it notes that the anonymous blocking feature will be enabled by default. As mentioned, it is rolling out for G Suite for Education or G Suite Enterprise for Education license users only. If admins want to disable the feature, they will have to file in a request by contacting G Suite support. Once the exception is approved, anonymous users can join meetings organized by these admins.

In 2020, will WhatsApp get the killer feature that every Indian is waiting for? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Meet, Zoom, Google Meet Update, Google, Zoombombing
Tasneem Akolawala Tasneem Akolawala is a Senior Reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise encompasses smartphones, wearables, apps, social media, and the overall tech industry. She reports out of Mumbai, and also writes about the ups and downs in the Indian telecom sector. Tasneem can be reached on Twitter at @MuteRiot, and leads, tips, and releases can be sent to tasneema@ndtv.com. More
Spotify Rolls Out New Podcast Charts in India, 25 More Markets
TikTok Users in US Prepare for Life Without the Video App

Related Stories

Google Meet Now Blocking Anonymous Users From Joining Education Meetings by Default
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord Teased to Come With a 4,115mAh Battery
  2. OnePlus Nord Launching Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  3. Realme C11 With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  4. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Launching in India on July 16
  5. Redmi Note 8 Receives Another Price Hike in India
  6. OnePlus Buds True Wireless Earphones to Launch on July 21
  7. OnePlus Nord Confirmed to Have Second 105-Degree Selfie Camera
  8. Redmi Note 9 Set to Launch in India on July 20, Xiaomi Reveals
  9. Realme C11 First Impressions
  10. Money Heist Season 5 Now in the Works, Creator Álex Pina Reveals
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel and Vodafone Idea Collectively Lost Over 75 Lakh Subscribers in March, Jio Adds 46 Lakh New Ones: TRAI
  2. Huawei UK 5G Ban: How the Chinese Brand Is Faring Around the World
  3. Spotify Rolls Out New Podcast Charts in India, 25 More Markets
  4. Flipkart Raises $1.2 Billion in Fresh Funding From Walmart, Existing Investors
  5. Huawei Expected to Be Banned From UK 5G Network by 2027
  6. Google Meet Now Blocking Anonymous Users From Joining Education Meetings by Default
  7. OnePlus Nord Battery Capacity Revealed, Special-Edition Teardown Case Set to Debut on Launch Day
  8. Oppo Reno 4 Global Variant Spotted on NCC, Image Leak Reveals Key Design Details
  9. Airtel BlueJeans Debuts as Airtel’s Answer to JioMeet and Zoom, Offers Enterprise-Grade Security
  10. Oppo A72 5G With Triple Rear Cameras, 8GB RAM Spotted on China Telecom Site, Price and Renders Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com