Technology News
loading

Google Maps Redraws Disputed Borders, Depending on Where You Are: Report

From Pakistan, Kashmir appears disputed while from India, it appears as a part of India, the report noted.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 15 February 2020 18:37 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps Redraws Disputed Borders, Depending on Where You Are: Report

Google has said it had a consistent and global policy to depict disputed regions and features fairly

Highlights
  • Google Maps displays Kashmir borders as fully under Indian control
  • But from outside India, Maps shows Kashmir's outline as a dotted line
  • Google's corporate mission reportedly bends it to its will

Google Maps has redrawn the world's borders that look different depending upon where the user is viewing them from, with the popular search engine showing Kashmir's outlines as a dotted line acknowledging "dispute" when it is seen from outside India, a leading American daily has reported.

According to the Washington Post, "the borders on Google's online maps display Kashmir as fully under Indian control. Elsewhere, users see the region's snaking outlines as a dotted line, acknowledging the dispute".

From Pakistan, Kashmir appears disputed while from India, it appears as a part of India, the Post report said, adding that "Google Maps changes disputed borders based on what country you search from".

Responding to the Post report, a company spokesperson said: "Google has a consistent and global policy to depict disputed regions and features fairly, showing claims made by the disputed or claiming nations on its global domain.

"This does not endorse or affirm the position taken by any side. Products that have been localised to the local domain, such as maps.google.co.in, depicts that country's position as per the mandate of the local laws".

"We're committed to providing our users with the richest, most up-to-date and accurate maps possible. We do border updates based on data from our providers as new or more accurate data becomes available from authoritative sources or geopolitical conditions change. As we did for the state of Telangana in 2014," the Google official told PTI.

According to the Post report, "From Argentina to the United Kingdom to Iran, the world's borders look different depending on where you're viewing them from. That's because Google — and other online mapmakers — simply change them".

Google's corporate mission is "to organise the world's information", but it also bends it to its will, the Post report said, adding that with some 80 per cent market share in mobile maps and over a billion users, Google Maps has an outsize impact on people's perception of the world.

Headquartered in California, the company's decision-making on maps is often shrouded in secrecy, even to some of those who work to shape its digital atlases every day, the Post report said.

"It is influenced not just by history and local laws, but also the shifting whims of diplomats, policymakers and its own executives," the report quoted as saying people familiar with the matter on the condition of anonymity.

Launched 15 years ago, Google Maps has become one of the most-used and recognisable products for the search engine giant, it added.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps, Kashmir, Google
Hacker Creates a Device That Can Unlock Any Luxury Car
Apple's 5G iPhone May Rely on a Custom Antenna: Report

Related Stories

Google Maps Redraws Disputed Borders, Depending on Where You Are: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S20 Series India Prices Announced, Pre-Bookings Open Today
  2. OnePlus 8 Specifications Surface in a Purported Geekbench Listing
  3. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Series Getting Updates With Jio VoWiFi Support
  4. Oppo A31 (2020) With 4230mAh Battery, MediaTek Helio P35 Launched
  5. PUBG v6.2 Update Adds 8v8 Team Deathmatch Mode
  6. Xiaomi Increases Redmi Note 8 Price in India Over Supply Chain Troubles
  7. Oppo Reno 3 Pro Set to Launch in India on March 2
  8. iQoo 3 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC Coming to India Soon
  9. Jio Fiber Regains Top Spot in Netflix ISP Speed Index
  10. Mi 10, Mi 10 Pro India Launch Teased by Xiaomi India Boss Manu Kumar Jain
#Latest Stories
  1. Airtel to Pay Rs. 10,000 Crores as Part of AGR Dues by February 20
  2. Apple's 5G iPhone May Rely on a Custom Antenna: Report
  3. Google Maps Redraws Disputed Borders, Depending on Where You Are: Report
  4. Hacker Creates a Device That Can Unlock Any Luxury Car
  5. Oppo Reno 3 Pro India Variant Spotted in a Retail Store With Key Specifications: Report
  6. iPhone XS, Samsung Galaxy A50, Pixel 3a, Asus 6Z, Others to Get Discounts During Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale
  7. OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 Pro, OnePlus 7 Start Receiving New OxygenOS Updates With Jio VoWiFi Support
  8. Google Pixel 5 XL Purported Render Surfaces Online, Triple Rear Cameras, Matte-Finish Glass Back Indicated
  9. Google Removes Alleged Spying App ToTok From the Play Store Again
  10. Mars to Disappear Behind the Moon on February 18
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.