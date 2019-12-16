Technology News
loading

Google Maps Satellite Images Now Cover 98 Percent of World’s Population

Google Maps has also added a new feature to help in searching for a charging station for your electric car.

By | Updated: 16 December 2019 13:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps Satellite Images Now Cover 98 Percent of World’s Population

The idea of Street View started as a side project more than 12 years ago

Highlights
  • Google has captured 10 million miles of Street View images until now
  • Google Earth houses 36 million miles of high-definition satellite images
  • Maps users can now search for EV charging stations

Google has revealed it has captured 10 million miles of Street View images until now for Google Maps. Additionally, Google Earth now houses 36 million miles of high-definition satellite images that essentially covers 98 percent of the world's entire population. Separately, the Google Maps has quietly added a new feature that will be very useful for the electric vehicle users around the world. The Maps users can now search for EV charging stations and filter them based on the type of plug supposed.

The company announced on Friday that Google Earth now lets people browse more than 36 million square miles of high definition satellite images from various providers - covering more than 98 per cent of the entire population - to see the world from above.

"While these stunning photos show us parts of the world we may never get a chance to visit, they also help Google Maps accurately model a world that is changing each day," said Thomas Escobar, Senior Product Manager, Google Maps.

The idea of Street View started as a side project more than 12 years ago as part of a goal to map the entire world.

The company collects street imagery via a fleet of Street View cars, each equipped with nine cameras that capture high-definition imagery from every vantage point possible.

"These cameras are athermal, meaning that theyaï¿½re designed to handle extreme temperatures without changing focus so they can function in a range of environments," Escobar added.

Each Street View car includes its own photo processing center and lidar sensors that use laser beams to accurately measure distance.

There's also the Street View trekker, a backpack that collects imagery from places where driving isn't possible.

These trekkers are carried by boats, sheep, camels, and even scout troops to gather high quality photos from multiple angles, often in some of the hardest-to-map places around the world.

In 2019 alone, Street View images from the Google Maps community have helped the company assign addresses to nearly seven million buildings in previously under-mapped places like Armenia, Bermuda, Lebanon, Myanmar, Tonga, Zanzibar and Zimbabwe.

Once Google collects photos, it uses a technique called photogrammetry to align and stitch together a single set of images.

"These images show us critically important details about an area-things like roads, lane markings, buildings and rivers, along with the precise distance between each of these objects. All of this information is gathered without ever needing to set foot in the location itself," said Google.

Coming to the EV charging plug filter feature in Google Maps, the app's users can add the type of plug their electric car supports in the app's Electric vehicle settings that Google will take into account when you next search for an electric vehicle charging station near your location. Thus, avoiding instances when you show up at a charging station that doesn't support your car. The feature was first noticed by Android Police.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Maps
Redmi K30 5G 12GB RAM Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

Google Maps Satellite Images Now Cover 98 Percent of World’s Population
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. TRAI’s New MNP Process Goes Live: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
  2. Jio Fiber Set-Top Box: Everything You Need to Know
  3. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  4. WhatsApp Fixes a Critical Bug in Latest Beta for Android
  5. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  6. Realme Buds Air Teased to Come With AirPods-Like Touch Controls
  7. Realme Buds Air Price in India, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Oppo A8 Expected to Launch Soon, Specifications Surface Online
  9. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  10. Redmi K30 Launched, Vivo V17 Unveiled in India, and More News This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. New MNP Rules Go Live: Here’s Everything You Need to Know About TRAI's Revised Mobile Number Portability Process
  2. Google Maps Satellite Images Now Cover 98 Percent of World’s Population
  3. Redmi K30 5G 12GB RAM Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon
  4. How Facebook Tracks In-Store Shopping in the US to Targets Users With Ads
  5. Instagram Introduces 'Caption Warning' Feature to Combat Bullying
  6. OnePlus 7T Starts Receiving OxygenOS 10.0.7 Update With System and Camera Improvements
  7. Zomato in Advanced Talks to Buy Uber Eats’ India Business: Report
  8. Rick and Morty Season 4 Out December 22 on Netflix in India
  9. Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  10. Box Office: Frozen 2 Is a Billion-Dollar Movie, Jumanji: The Next Level Racks Up $213 Million
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.