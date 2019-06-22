Technology News
loading

Google Maps Flooded With Over 11 Million False Listings: Report

Google had earlier claimed that only 0.5 percent of local searches are false listings.

By | Updated: 22 June 2019 10:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Maps Flooded With Over 11 Million False Listings: Report

The false listings are internally called 'duress verticals' at the company

Highlights
  • Contractors, repairmen and car towing services prone to such scams
  • 13 of the top 20 search results listed false addresses in a study
  • Google's verification process is quite easy for scammers to bypass

With thousands of new fake accounts being added every month, Google Maps is flooded by about 11 million false listings and phone numbers that reroute to competing businesses.

The majority of businesses that are not at their listed locations and the ones most prone to these scams include contractors, repairmen and car towing services, The Verge reported citing a study by The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Thursday.

They're internally referred to as 'duress verticals' at Google, as they are companies people turn to in emergencies and typically without much time to verify the business' credibility.

Though Google claims in a self-funded 2017 academic study that only 0.5 percent of local searches are false listings, a separate investigation by the WSJ suggested otherwise.

The study found 13 of the top 20 Google search results listed false addresses and only two were real businesses that actually adhered to Google guidelines.

Though Google typically verifies if a business is legitimate by mailing a postcard, calling or emailing a numerical code to enter into a Google website, the system is easy enough for scammers to bypass with fake addresses and phone numbers, affecting real businesses as well as customers, the report added.

The report comes a day after the search engine giant announced that it is giving businesses more options to customize their company profiles on search and Maps through its My Business feature.

The company says it is working on new ways to report suspicious business profiles and directed people to report fraudulent activity on its Business Redressal Complaint Form.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Google Maps
Is the Samsung Galaxy M40 Good Enough to Beat Redmi Note 7 Pro?
Amazon, Toshiba Launch Inexpensive Fire TV Televisions With Dolby Vision Support
Honor Smartphones
Google Maps Flooded With Over 11 Million False Listings: Report
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OnePlus 7
TRENDING
  1. Horns Are Growing on Young People's Skulls Due to Phone Use: Research
  2. Is the Samsung Galaxy M40 Good Enough to Beat Redmi Note 7 Pro?
  3. Sony WI-C310, WI-C200 Wireless Bluetooth Earphones Launched in India
  4. DTH Subscribers Are Saving Money With TRAI’s New Rules, Government Says
  5. Gmail Dark Mode Spotted in Latest Android App, Tips Imminent Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M40 Review
  7. Intel to Cut 9th Gen, 8th Gen Core CPU Prices by Up to 15 Percent: Report
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro Set to Launch in India on July 3, Company Confirms
  9. Vivo Y12 With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  10. Redmi K20 Pro Explorer Programme Begins in India Ahead of Formal Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.