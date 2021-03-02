Technology News
Delhi Excise Department Asks Clubs, Restro-Bars to Share Locations Using Google Maps for Digital Database

The department said non-compliance of its directions will be viewed seriously.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 2 March 2021 10:36 IST
The move will also help to know geographic locations of such establishments in a particular area

The Delhi Excise Department has directed owners of clubs, restaurants, and hotels in the city to share the location of their establishments using Google Maps, a move aimed at preparing a digital database, officials said on Monday.

The department said non-compliance of its directions will be viewed seriously. There are over 1,000 hotels, clubs and restro-bars in the national capital with excise licences to serve liquor to their customers.

In a written communication, the department has asked the establishments to send information relating to their location using longitude and latitude.

An official said the move will also help to know geographic locations of such establishments in a particular area.

"It is digitally easy to find location of clubs, hotels, and restaurants in a particular area. If we have a digital database, we can take decisions accordingly. Such database can also be utilised for excise policy in the coming months," the official told PTI, adding that the move is part of excise reforms.

Another official said there are some areas which have sufficient number of clubs and restaurants, but there are also other areas where such establishments are not in good numbers.

Last month, the government had constituted a Group of Ministers (GoM) under Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia to examine the current system of excise duty administration and the recommendations of an expert committee on a new excise policy.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain and Law Minister Kailash Gahlot are part of the GoM.

It is examining all aspects of the current system of excise duty administration and will go through the report of the expert committee and the suggestions received from stakeholders and the public.

Last week, the department had warned clubs, hotels, and restaurants of strict action if they are found serving alcohol to customers from liquor bottles not bearing 2D bar-codes. 

Further reading: Google Maps
