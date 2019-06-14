Technology News

Google Makes $600-Million Investment to Expand Oklahoma Data Centre

The Pryor site is an important part of the company's global network of data centres, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Thursday.

By | Updated: 14 June 2019 17:29 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Google Makes $600-Million Investment to Expand Oklahoma Data Centre

As part of its plan to invest $13 billion (roughly Rs. 91,000 crores) in building new data centres and offices in over a dozen states in the US this year, Google has announced a fresh investment of $600 million (roughly Rs. 4,200 crores) to expand its data centre in Pryor, a city in Oklahoma.

The Pryor site is an important part of the company's global network of data centres, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on Thursday.

This network is what powers Google searches, email, all of the photos they store and treasure, and the maps that help people find their way home.

This new investment takes Google's total investment in Oklahoma to over $3 billion.

"Pryor is already home to one of Google's largest data centres in the country. I am pleased to announce that we will be investing another $600 million to expand the data centre here and create an additional 100 jobs for the Pryor community," Pichai said.

"It's part of our $13 billion investment in expanding our data centres across the US This week we also announced new investments in Michigan, and we're breaking ground on a new data centre in Texas," he wrote in a blog post.

To boost computer science education in the US, Google also announced on Thursday a $6 million grant to support 4-H, the largest youth development organisation in the US.

"This is our largest ever computer science education grant from Google.org. It will help ensure that young people in Oklahoma and 25 other states have access to the curriculum, training, and devices to learn and grow their coding skills," Pichai said.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google
Huawei Mate X Launch Delayed as Company Treads Cautiously After Samsung Galaxy Fold Fiasco
Samsung Galaxy A30 White Colour Variant Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Honor Smartphones
Google Makes $600-Million Investment to Expand Oklahoma Data Centre
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM Phones
TRENDING
  1. JVC Launches Six New Smart LED TVs in India, Prices Start at Rs. 7,499
  2. Tata Sky Unveils Room TV Service Ahead of Multi-TV Subscriber Deadline
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, iPhone 11, Google Pixel 4 Launch Dates Tipped
  4. OnePlus 6T, OnePlus 5T Beta Updates Bring Fnatic Mode, Digital Wellbeing
  5. Xiaomi Mi LED Smart Bulb Goes on Open Sale in India at Rs. 1,299
  6. Uber Rides Get Cheaper With New Bajaj Qute Car on UberXS
  7. Redmi K20 Pro, Mi Mix 3 5G Kernel Source Released on GitHub
  8. Netflix’s Leila Is What Dystopian Future Art Is Meant to Be
  9. Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Redmi Note 7S Camera Comparison
  10. Redmi 6 Pro Android Pie-Based MIUI 10 Update Now Available
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.